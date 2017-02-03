Nared has another big night as Lady Vols beat LSU 77-58

Nared, the reigning Southeastern Conference co-player of the week, had scored a career-high 27 points Monday in a 76-74 road upset of No. 4 South Carolina. She followed that up Thursday by shooting 9 of 10 from the floor and 7 of 8 from the foul line.

Mercedes Russell had 18 points and eight rebounds for Tennessee (15-7, 6-3 SEC). Diamond DeShields added 15 points — all in the second half — to go along with 11 rebounds and eight assists. Schaquilla Nunn had 13 points and nine rebounds while playing just 13 minutes off the bench.

Raigyne Moncrief had 20 points and seven rebounds for LSU (15-7, 4-5). Ayana Mitchell added 14 points.

LSU lost despite committing just three turnovers all night.