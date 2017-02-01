Area high school athletes sign to play at next level

Indian footballer Jordan Malone signed on with Eastern Kentucky, while Tribe soccer player Jordan Broadwater picked East Tennessee State.

Broadwater has been attending camps and been around the Buc soccer program since middle school, but he still took his time evaluating all suitors before pledging with ETSU a few weeks ago.

“ETSU has been on my list for a long time and has been the pick for a while, but it still came down to three schools,” said Broadwater. “I wanted to take my time and make sure I made the right decision.”

As a junior last season, Broadwater was the District 1-AAA Midfield of the Year and Gatorade State Player of the Year nominee. Broadwater has been first-team all-district twice and first-team all-region once.

Broadwater led the Indians to the 2016 TSSAA Class AAA state tournament after scoring the winning goal in the district semi-finals in a game featuring two of the state’s top three teams.

“Science Hill was ranked No. 2 and we were ranked No. 3,” explained Broadwater. “With about four minutes to go, I scored a goal and we ended up getting the result of the game. That was the beginning of our run to state.”

Being close to the ETSU program, Broadwater saw the potential in the Bucs that others didn’t see, so the upset of North Carolina and berth in the NCAA Tournament wasn’t a shocker to Broadwater.

“That probably surprised a lot of other people, but it didn’t surprise me,” Broadwater said. “Knowing the coaches and players, I knew the potential of the team. I knew when they beat North Carolina nothing would stop them in getting to the tournament.”

Outside of Dobyns-Bennett, Broadwater also played on the Tennessee Olympic Development Program team, and the Region III Olympic Development team, where he was named to the Olympic Development Program National All-State Team. Broadwater has also played on international tours of Costa Rica and England.

Broadwater stars in the classroom as well, sporting a 4.364 GPA, an ACT score of 32 and ranking 16th of 539 students in the 2017 Dobyns-Bennett senior class.

“Jordan is an A-plus player with an A-plus attitude, with a commitment to both soccer and the classroom,” said Dobyns-Bennett coach Blake Rutherford. “ETSU is getting a great student-athlete and one heck of a soccer player.”

An outstanding junior campaign for Malone on the Tribe offensive line spurned an early offer from Eastern Kentucky. The 6-6, 270-pound offensive lineman had 16 knockdown blocks and 20 blocks leading to touchdowns in 2015.

Malone suffered a broken foot in a pre-season mishap and was hampered throughout his senior season last fall. But that didn’t sway the Colonels, who held steadfast in the pursuit of Malone.

“Eastern Kentucky was my first offer toward the end of my junior year, and they stayed with me through my foot injury and not being able to play as much as I would have hoped this season,” said Malone. “They stayed with me, and I really like that.”

Malone is believed to be the first Dobyns-Bennett football player to sign with Eastern Kentucky, according to Indian coach Graham Clark.

“Eastern Kentucky recruited Jordan because of his amazing potential, his chance to grow and become a dominating offensive lineman,” said Clark. “His size and athletic ability were really attractive to them.

“We’ve tried to get Eastern Kentucky to recruit here before and they have a little, but I don’t believe they had ever signed anybody from Dobyns-Bennett before Jordan, so we are excited about that.”

Eastern Kentucky did more business in the area, also signing Science Hill tight end/defensive end Nakiya Smith on Wednesday.

The ’Toppers also saw Tennessee Tech grab two-time all-state linebacker Bryson Tolley and Emory & Henry picked up quarterback Jake Blankenship.

East Tennessee State stayed hot on the local recruiting trail, signing Elizabethton defensive lineman Johnny Ray Woodby and Happy Valley athlete Austin Hicks. Still in the ETSU mix from Elizabethton are Alex Norwood and wide receiver Conner Johnson. ETSU has also inquired on Cloudland’s Noah Arnett, who has committed to Wingate University.

Wise Central’s Ryan Collins signed a letter of intent to continues his football career at Virginia-Wise on Wednesday. Collins was an offensive lineman for the Warriors.

At Tennessee High, Lady Viking all-time goal scorer and all-state selection Chloe Arnold made it official with UT-Chattanooga. Viking baseballer, LHP Zach Hall, signed with USC-Beaufort and first-year head coach Jeremy Christian, a former standout at Virginia High and Milligan and former head coach at Virginia Intermont.

On Tuesday, Allyson Steadman became the fourth member of the Sullivan Central softball class of 2017 to solidify her place at the next level. Steadman is headed to Emory & Henry, while teammates Jadyn Gibson and Kelsey White have previously signed with the University of Pikeville (Ky.) and Leia Beth Scalf with Walters State.

David Crockett’s Ievan Martin and Daniel Boone’s Christian Bowman rounded out the football signees on National Signing Day. Martin inked with UVa.-Wise and Bowman, the co-Region 1-5A Offensive Lineman of the Year, signed with Austin-Peay.

Last week, Boone also hosted a signing day where five ’Blazer athletes inked collegiate grants. Lady ’Blazer basketball player Makenzy Bennett signed with King while Lady ’Blazer volleyball player and Big 7 co-Setter of the Year Makayla Ledford went with UVa.-Wise and Lady ’Blazer softball player Lexi McDowell opted for Walters State. A pair of cross country and track runners, Zac Branham and Caleb Sells, both decided on Tusculum.

The ink isn’t through flowing at Boone. Friday, three more ’Blazer football players will make it official. Justin Turner will sign while Union (Ky.) and Justin Clark and Ethan Harrell will make their decisions public during the morning ceremonies.