Vikings grapplers take down ’Toppers in region duals 

“Kind of our motto this week: Lightning strikes twice. History repeats itself. Whatever cliche you want to use,” Vikings coach Tim Marshall said. “That was what motivated us this season.”

The homestanding Hilltoppers reached the region final by defeating Dobyns-Bennett by a 49-29 margin in the semifinals. Only the region finalists advance to state duals.

Less than 10 days removed from a loss to these same ’Toppers at Viking Hall that secured the conference title and top regional seed for Science Hill, Tennessee High flipped the script in Johnson City, silencing a raucous atmosphere for the hosts that included cheerleaders and walkout music for each ’Topper grappler.

The pomp and circumstance did not distract the Vikings; they won the first three matches, building a 16-0 lead, and never looked back. THS built a 31-12 lead with three matches to go, mathematically clinching a second straight region title.

“Everybody stepped up,” Marshall said. “We had kids hurt, hadn’t practiced for a couple weeks, but they stepped back in the lineup like they hadn’t missed a beat.”

Marshall’s counterpart, Jimmy Miller, was succinct.

“They scored points where they needed to; we didn’t.”

It was smooth sailing for Science Hill in the semifinals. The conference victory gave the Hilltoppers a bye into the semis, where they awaited D-B and scored three consecutive wins by pin to build a 39-11 lead, far too big a gap for the Indians to close.

“We've just been battling injuries and sickness all year, but I’m proud of the kids. They went out and they busted their tails,” said Mann, who viewed it as a positive his team would miss the state duals because it meant extra practice time for the region individual tournament, which takes place Feb. 10-11 at D-B. “Hopefully we get some of these bugs worked out and we’ll be firing on all cylinders when we get there.”

The state duals take place next weekend, Feb. 3-4, in Franklin.

Region 1-AAA Duals