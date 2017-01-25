Mitchell’s 29 leads Union past J.I. Burton

The Union junior took control of the game and came up big when needed to lead the Bears (14-3) to a 66-62 nonconference win over J.I. Burton at Stan Wilson Gym.

After being held to just two points in the opening quarter, Mitchell scored 27 points over the final three frames, including all 11 Union points in the second quarter and 10 more in the final period to lead the Bears to the win.

“Coach (Zack Moore) challenged me to take the ball to the basket,” said Mitchell.

The Division 1 football recruit said the stiff challenge from Burton (11-6) is just what he and his teammates needed heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

“We’re going to play some really good teams, especially in our conference and if we get down like we did tonight we’re going to have to have somebody step up. Anybody on our team can do it. Tonight it just happened to be me.”

Mitchell’s coach agreed with his star player that the game was a great challenge for the Bears.

“I think it was a good game for us. This is the kind of game that we needed. I told the kids they need to learn that they just can’t show up and expect people to roll over for them,” said Moore. “Give (Burton) credit. They didn’t quit. They came ready to play.”

Burton held a slim 18-16 lead after the first quarter before opening up the second period with a 13-0 scoring spree to increase its advantage to 31-16. Mitchell traded baskets with the Raiders over the final four minutes of the opening half.

Behind Mitchell’s play in the second half, the Bears chipped away at Burton’s lead throughout the third quarter and cut it to 46-45 heading into the final stanza.

“We tried three different players on him, and we used two different defenses. I told the kids with a player like that you have to play defense on him before he gets to the lane. It’s too late once he gets there,” said Burton coach Aaron Williams.

It marked the third game this season that the Raiders scored six or fewer points in the third quarter.

“We shot 80 percent from the floor in the first half. That’s great, but we can’t rely on that. We’ve got to score more than six points in a quarter. We’re good enough to play with anybody for a whole game, but we have to be tough enough to play with anybody for a whole game,” said Williams.

A basket from Mitchell with just over four minutes left in the contest gave Union a 54-53 lead. The Bears held on to the lead the rest of the way behind solid shooting, including a 6-for-6 performance from the free throw line in the final 30 seconds of the contest.

Wes Slagle added 15 points for Union, while Noah Garrison added 10. Burton had a balanced scoring attack with Houston Thacker scoring 22 points. The Raiders got 15 points from Caleb Williams, 12 more from Brady Adams and 10 from Mikey Culbertson.

In the girls game, Union (7-8) outscored Burton 37-12 in the second half to overcome a nine-point halftime deficit and take a 58-42 victory.

Abigail Webb led Union’s scorers with 15 points, while Emili Brooks added 10. Burton got 13 points from Sarah Mullins and 11 from Tia Bates.