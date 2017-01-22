Science Hill swimmers splash to 12th straight NET title

The Hilltoppers outpointed Dobyns-Bennett in all three categories, winning a 12th straight overall title 1121-765½ as well as a 12th consecutive girls championship 590-434. Science Hill also won the boys’ title for the 11th time in 12 years, 621-331½.

After losing a stellar senior class from a year ago, extending the streak was never a given for coach Chris Coraggio.

“We lost a good group last year on both sides and I told them it was going to take everybody pulling together to do it again and that’s what they did,” Coraggio said. “They came in consistently at 5 a.m. for practice or for weights and that’s why it works. The kids look good because they earned the right to look good.”

The Lady ’Toppers won seven swimming finals Saturday night and the boys swept all 11 races.

“This was a complete team effort. We won a lot of events tonight,” Corraggio said.

Owen Devine and Lucas Mills, who’ve committed to Tennessee, each won a pair of individual events, as did classmate Will Wireman.

Wireman took the 50-yard freestyle (22.24) and 100 freestyle (49.09) with Mills touching first in the 100 butterfly (50.04) and the 100 backstroke (52.93). Devine placed first in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.57) and broke his own meet record by two full seconds with a first in the 200 free (1:41.74).

The trio also was part of two relay event wins, including the 400 free relay in which the three teamed with Kodee Eads to win in 3:17.09 — missing the meet mark by just 0.19 seconds.

“The meet tonight was awesome,” Devine said. “I got my own mark in the 200 free and almost a personal best in the breast and we almost got our own 400 relay team from two years ago.”

D-B’s top boys performance came from senior Isaac Ick, who swam a second in the 100 free (50.34) and third in the 50 free (22.94). Ick also teamed with Cole Craddock, Dayton Wagner and Khristian Shockley to place second in the 400 free relay (3:43.53) ahead of third-place Tennessee High.

“We pulled out a huge second in the 400 relay,” said Indians coach Nathan Love. “We had one sick and another out after missing a race, so it was an uphill battle. I thought Bristol would catch us.”

Love’s Lady Indians, after a successful season, were expected to challenge the Lady Hilltoppers’ dominance.

“Our girls have just had a great year,” the coach said, “but Science Hill seemed to be on the top of their game again tonight.”

Science Hill sophomore Lexi Gay was a double winner in the 100 butterfly (1:00.15) and the 200 individual medley (2:11.18), and classmates Julia Davenport touched first in the 50 free (25.78) and Morgan Misenar in the 100 free (54.57), with Davenport second. Gay, Davenport, Misenar, Haley Altman and Isabel Tomita were part of two relay wins as Science Hill swept all three races.

The feature race for the Lady Indians was supposed to be the 100 breaststroke for which senior and event record-holder Rachel Summers was the top qualifier and sophomore Hayley Kirk the third seed.

Summers, however, badly injured her hand finishing a leg in the 200 free relay.

“Rachel hit the wall with her finger, popped it,” Love said. “She heard it pop and snap and she comes out of the water and it’s deformed. She dislocated her finger or broke her finger, so she’s off to the hospital.”

Without Summers in the lane beside her, Kirk swam past Altman for the victory. Both bettered Summers’ meet mark of 1:07.32 set last year, Kirk touching in 1:06.29 and Altman in 1:07.10.

“I’m really excited because I haven’t swam a better time than I did at state last year and I was trying to beat that,” Kirk said. “But it’s also really sad for Rachel. I feel bad she couldn’t make it.”

“I hate it for Rachel, being her senior year, but her teammate was able to pull off the record,” Love noted. “Rachel has been a fabulous swimmer and teammate for our program and I know she’ll be happy for Hayley.”

Lady Indians freshman Grace Allen, who broke several school records this year, logged a pair of runner-up finishes in the 100 backstroke (1:01.46) and 200 IM (2:13.72). Senior Hannah Love touched third in the 50 free (26.38) and 100 free (57.18). Summers finished second in the 100 fly (1:02.69) before her injury.

“We are really pleased on our end, because we had some really good swims and some really fast times,” Love said.

Sullivan South’s Wyatt Riffle will be making a return trip to the state meet after placing third in the 100 backstroke (59.12). Riffle qualified for the state meet with a 1:01 in November but was out of the pool for almost a month, forcing a reset and refocus.

“I was sick for a week and then South’s pool was down for three weeks,” he said. “I had qualified but wasn’t sure I could be competitive after swimming just 1:06 last week.”

But Riffle whittled more than seven seconds from his time for a personal best.

“It was a big surprise,” Riffle said. “I didn’t expect that to happen.

“I practiced twice a day and did a lot of mental preparation.”

Riffle was one of 10 South swimmers qualifying for the Saturday night finals. Lady Rebels swimmers Reagan Pennix and Piper Floyd were seventh and eighth in the 50 free, and Riffle added a fifth, also in the 50 free.

“Wyatt is a state qualifier and we have three more that were very, very close,” said South coach Kathy Lupi. “Our program has grown a little bit. We had 16 at the end of the season and hope to have even more next year.”

It’s much the same story for Hawkins County programs Volunteer and Cherokee, under the direction of Jim and Robin Whalen.

The Falcons finished eighth in both the boys’ and girls’ standings and ninth overall, four years after coming to the Region 1 meet with exactly one swimmer.

“We haven’t scored much, if at all, in this meet in several years,” said Jim Whalen. “We got 102 points from the girls and 72 from the boys for 174 total. Tonight, it was nice to have some points up there.”

With headliner Lynsey Knox, Cherokee’s girls logged a fourth-place finish. Knox earned a pair of thirds in the 100 free (1:03.28) and the 100 fly (1:03.23).

The Lady Falcons saw Skyler Dykes earn berths in the 100 and 200 free finals, placing sixth and eighth, respectively. Tinsley Whalen, the Whalens’ freshman daughter, was third in the 50 free while chasing an elusive state berth. She swam 27.33 in the prelims and 27.61 but, in her seventh and final race of the day, logged a 27.01 in the first leg of the 200 medley relay, just 0.02 seconds off the state qualifying standard.

“It was Tinsley’s seventh race of the day. She gave it everything she had and I can’t ask for anything more than that,” Jim Whalen said. “We’ve got one more chance this Thursday at South.

“We’ll go over there and see if we can find 0.02 seconds somewhere else.”

The Sullivan Central boys came home in fifth place, a showing supplied by a fourth from Dylan Powell in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.28) and dual eighth-place showings by Porter Smelser in the 50 and 100 freestyles.

Kingsport Aquatic Central

Saturday, Jan. 21

COMBINED TEAM SCORES

1. Science Hill 1211, 2. Dobyns-Bennett 765½, 3. Tennessee High 463½, 4. Morristown West 315, Sullivan Central 254, 6. Morristown East 232, 7. Cherokee 193, 8. Sullivan South 183, 9. Volunteer 174. 10. Chuckey-Doak 58; 11. Elizabethton 47, 12. Team G 50, t-13. Team Lupi, University High 34, 15. Greeneville 21, 16. Sullivan East 8

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS

1. Science Hill 590, 2. Dobyns-Bennett 434, 3. Tennessee High 157, 4. Cherokee 130, 5. Morristown West 118, 6. Sullivan Central 114, 7. Morristown East 108, 8. Volunteer 102, 9. Sullivan South 93, 10. Chuckey-Doak 58, t-11. Team G, Elizabethton 40, 13. Greeneville 21, 14. Sullivan East 8.

GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

50 Freestyle: 1. Julia Davenport, Science Hill 25.78; 2. Haley Altman, Science Hill 25.87; 3. Hannah Love, Dobyns-Bennett 26.38.

100 Freestyle: 1. Morgan Misenar, Science Hill 54:57; 2. Julia Davenport, Science Hill, 56.04; 3. Hannah Love, Dobyns-Bennett 57.18.

200 Freestyle: 1. Claire Gerlock, Team G 1:56.40; 2. Lakelyn Ziegler, Tennessee High, 1:59.62; 3. Morgan Misenar, Science Hill 2:00.07.

500 Freestyle: 1. Lakelyn Ziegler, Tennessee High 5:19.34; 2. Katelyn Anguish, Chuckey-Doak 5:28.61; 3. Katlyn Ayers, Science Hill, 5:28.87.

100 Backstroke: 1. Claire Gerlock, Team G 59.23; 2. Grace Allen, Dobyns-Bennett 1:01.46; 3. Lynsey Knox, Cherokee 1:03.28.

100 Breastroke: 1. Hayley Kirk, Dobyns-Bennett 1:06.29* (new meet record – 1:07.32 Rachel Summers, Dobyns-Bennett, 2016); 2. Haley Altman, Science Hill 1:07.10; 3. Sara Dean, Morristown East, 1:14.76.

100 Butterfly: 1. Lexi Gay, Science Hill 1:00.15; 2. Rachel Summers, Dobyns-Bennett 1:02.69; 3. Lynsey Knox, Cherokee 1:03.23.

200 Individual Medley: 1. Lexi Gay, Science Hill 2:11.18; 2. Grace Allen, Dobyns-Bennett 2:13.72; 3. Katelyn Anguish, Chuckey-Doak 2:19.30.

200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Science Hill (Haley Altman, Lexi Gay, Isabel Tomita, Julia Davenport) 1:43.16; 2. Dobyns-Bennett (Rachel Summers, Hayley Kirk, Hannah Love, Grace Allen) 1:44.27; 3. Tennessee High (Blakeley Chandler, Shelby Lebetter, Maggie Johnson, Lakelyn Ziegler) 1:56.42.

400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Science Hill (Morgan Misenar, Lexi Gay, Isabel Tomita, Katelyn Ayers) 3:44.08* (new meet record 3:45.01 Science Hill 2001); 2. Dobyns-Bennett (Natalie Bates, Blakely Gamble, Madalyn Thayer, Lauren Treadway) 4:18.91; 3. Tennessee High (Hannah Powers, Audrey Moseley, Maggie Johnson, Madison Peltier) 4:34.05.

200 Individual Medley: 1. Science Hill (Rebecca Miller, Haley Altman, Morgan Misenar, Julie Davenport) 1:52.19* (new meet record 1:52.91 Science Hill 2016; 2. Dobyns-Bennett (Grace Allen, Hayley Kirk, Rachel Summers, Hannah Love) 1:52.57; 3. Volunteer (Kennedy Hobbs, Skylar Dykes, Kiley Trent, Tinsley Whalen) 2:15.91.

BOYS TEAM RESULTS

1. Science Hill 621, 2. Dobyns-Bennett 331½, 3. Tennessee High 306½, 4. Morristown West 197, 5. Sullivan Central 140, 6. Morristown East 124, 7. Sullivan South 90, 8. Volunteer 72, 9. Cherokee 63, t-10. Team Lupi, University High 34, 12. Elizabethton 7.

BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

50 Freestyle: 1. Will Wireman, Science Hill 22.24; 2. Mitchell Lupi, Team Lupi 22.75; 3. Isaac Ick, Dobyns-Bennett 22.94.

100 Freestyle: 1. Wire Wireman, Science Hill 49.09; 2. Isaac Ick, Dobyns-Bennett 50.34; 3. Jake McMackin, Science Hill 50.73.

200 Freestyle: 1. Owen Devine, Science Hill 1:41.74* (new meet record – 1:43.74 Devine 2016); 2. Reece Bradford, Science Hill 1:54.63; 3. Alex McRae, Tennessee High 1:55.25.

500 Freestyle: 1. Reece Bradford, Science Hill 5:12.51; 2. Jacob Clemons, Science Hill 5:14.92; 3. Blake Webb, Morristown East 5:32.36.

100 Backstroke: 1. Lucas Mills, Science Hill 52.93; 2. Kodee Eads, Science Hill 55.73; 3. Wyatt Riffle, Sullivan South 59.12.

100 Breaststroke: 1. Owen Devine, Science Hill 1:00.57; 2. Mitchell Lupi, Team Lupi, 1:02.17; 3. Vivek Girish, Science Hill, 1:05.84.

100 Butterfly: 1. Lucas Mills, Science Hill 50.04; 2. Matt Loving, University High 54.76; 3. Tanner Elkins, Morristown East 58.10.

200 Individual Medley: 1. Kodee Eads, Science Hill 2:02.25; 2. Matt Loving, University High 2:07.12; 3. Nour Shams, Science Hill 2:10.63.

200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Science Hill (Kodee Eads, Jake McMakin, William Peterson, Will Wireman) 1:33.09; 2. Tennessee High (Camden Oliviero, Dillon Busby, Levi Cross, Alex McRae) 1:40.30; 3. Morristown West (Andrew Lewis, Blaine Metcalf, Ross Lynam, Trent Lovelace) 1:42.68.

400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Science Hill (Kodee Eads, Reece Bradford, Lucas Mills, Owen Devine) 3:17.09; 2. Dobyns-Bennett (Cole Craddock, Dayton Wagner, Khristian Shockley, Isaac Ick) 3:43.53; 3. Tennessee High (Drew Moseley, Zay Taylor, Joe Riley, Dillon Busby) 3:53.22.

200 Medley Relay: 1. Science Hill (Owen Devine, Vivek Girish, Lucas Mills, Will Wireman) 1:38.38; 2. Dobyns-Bennett (Jed Ratliff, Elijah Manship, Cole Craddock, Ryan Le) 1:55.74; 3. Morristown West (Andrew Lewis, Nathan Sia, Ross Lynam, Trent Lovelace) 2:00.47.