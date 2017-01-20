North, KACHEA split on throwback Thursday

In the opener, North’s Lady Raiders avenged a season opening loss to KACHEA with a 51-34 victory, but the Wildcats (10-3) held off the Raiders down the stretch to notch a 49-43 win in the nightcap.

The North boys (2-17) were able to close the gap to 46-43 with 39 ticks left on the clock, but Jared Strickland knocked down a trio of free throws to seal the victory.

Wildcats coach Johnnie Coaker said it was an ugly win, but it was still a victory.

“I went and watched them at South, and they shot the lights out,” said Coaker. “I don’t know if it was because they were in a different gym or what but they came back.

“They threw a 2-2-1 zone on us and five years ago we did not have a problem with a press, but for whatever the reason, we have thrown it all over the place. I felt like we had 25 turnovers.”

Jared Strickland led the Wildcats with 15 points followed by Dylan Harper with 13. Don Strickland added a half-dozen points while Preston Quillen tossed in five.

North’s Tyler Arnold and Devan Price led the Golden Raiders with 18 and 17 respectively. Arnold scored 31 points Tuesday night at Sullivan South in the Raiders’ 67-62 victory.

North coach Jay Gregory said he did not know if it may have been a carryover from the emotional victory against their cross-town rival Tuesday.

“The mixture of that win then coming over here tonight was a little bit out of our normal routine,” said Gregory. “I thought our effort was tremendous, but the shots just would not fall.

“Our assistant Travis Cain works on our press every day, and a lot of times I will call timeout and hand Travis the board. We just could not make the shots.”

The Lady Wildcats (1-14) had defeated the Lady Raiders 37-28 in the teams’ openers this season, but the home-schooled ’Cats were no match for North this time around.

Shenoah Bradley (12) and Kaitlyn Vaughn (10) combined for 22 points to lead the Lady Raiders (3-16) to the victory.

Vaughn collected eight of her points in the first half while Bradley scored 11 of hers in the second half to put the game out of the Wildcats’ reach.

North coach Chris Salley said the win could not have come at a better time for his team.

“I’m thrilled,” Salley said. “We finally scored. Part of that was because we took care of the basketball a little better. Everybody scored but Courtney Anderson, but she probably played her best game of the year. It was just a good team win.

“Kaitlyn had a good first half while Shenoah came alive in the second half after only scoring one point in the first half.”

Salley added that he hoped to keep this series alive as long as there is a high school at North.

“I love coming up here,” noted the coach. “We’re going to try to keep this going for however long we are open.”

KACHEA coach Mark Bogard said you are not going to beat many teams when you make only 9-of-29 free throws and only get in a gym one or two times a week, but people are good to work with them for practice.

“That is enough to keep us in the game,” said Bogard. “Our goal was to get to the rim and we did but could not hit our free throws. That pretty much sums it up.

“Bradley had gone over 1,000 points earlier in the year, so to hold her to only 12 points was great.”

Alexia Harper led the Lady Wildcats with 11 points. Allison Weber added five while Mary Catherine Graham and Macy Faust chipped in four points each.

North will host Unicoi County Saturday in a make-up game.