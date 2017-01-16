D-B bowlers heading back to state

Region 2 runner-up Hardin Valley snared a 5-3 lead after the first set of games before the Indians rolled consecutive 6-2 marks in the second and third rotations, also earning the three-point total pinfall bonus for an 18-9 sectional win over the Hawks at Warpath Lanes on Monday afternoon.

“Sometimes you have to feel your competition first and then you have to go from there,” said D-B coach Debbie Knott.

“Once we realized what we were up against, I told them, ‘We know what we are supposed to do so let’s go fix it.’ ”

The final tally was not indicative of the overall battle between the Indians and the Hawks, Knott noted.

“It was a lot more competitive than what that score shows,” she said. “A lot of the matches came down to the eighth, ninth and 10th frames. Hardin Valley came to win. They wanted to go to state.”

Instead the Indians are heading to state for a fourth consecutive year and 12th time overall.

“After that first games, I told them it’s whoever wanted it the most now,” Knott added. “I expected them to pick it up and fix it and they did.”

Hardin Valley’s Cody Ozias came in sporting a sparkling 212 average and won each of his first two matchups before finding himself lined up against D-B’s top roller, Cameron Phillips, in the third.

Phillips scored a 211-200 decision.

“Three of mine had a chance at him,” Knott noted. “Cameron finally fixed it.”

Phillips was one of several Indians who worked back from disappointing first-game efforts. After a 222-187 loss to Matthew Owens in the opener, Phillips fired back with a splendid 258-216 victory in the second game.

“We didn’t bowl well the first game. None of us were really on a roll,” he said. “We just had to come back from it. We came back big in the second and third games.”

Fellow four-year senior Zack Nelson did the same. Nelson suffered a 226-137 loss to Ozias but rebounded with a 190-167 game over Keegan Mier.

“We knew were still in it after the first games. We knew we could still beat them,” Nelson said. “The key was finding our lines, keeping our heads in there, staying focused and not giving up.”

Knott also inserted the third Tribe senior, Zach Costa, into the lineup in the second rotation. After missing last week’s regionals because of work, Costa provided another spark with solid 210 game and wins in the second and third sets.

“Zach can be unpredictable, but he was wonderful today,” Knott said.

Costa walked on as a senior this year, Knott said.

“It’s my senior year, so I figured why not?” Costa said. “It’s been a lot of fun. We’ve only lost one game this season and we were short-handed that day. So I knew we still had a good chance.”

Trevor Legassie, Michael McClain and Jared Vermillion all added two wins in their three individual matches for the Indians.

In addition to the team competition, Phillips, Legassie, Nelson and Vermillion, along with the Lady Indians’ Olivia Compton and Joannie Burke, will be part of the individual competition that opens the state bowling tournament Thursday in Smyrna.

Team action — which also will include Region 1 runner-up Cherokee, a 14-13 winner over Heritage — gets underway with the baker matches on Friday morning at Smyrna Bowling Center. The team bracketing will follow.

To a man, the Indians say they’re ready to avenge a crushing 14-13 defeat at state last year.

“That was a tough match last year, the toughest loss I’ve ever faced,” Phillips said. “So we are going to be ready to bounce back this year.”