'Toppers reign in dual match with Tribe

The Hilltoppers steamrolled Dobyns-Bennett inside the Buck Van Huss Dome, winning their dual match by an overwhelming 63-9 margin.

“It’s a good night for the ’Toppers tonight,” said Science Hill coach Jimmy Miller, who also was celebrating his birthday. “Our kids work hard and it shows.”

The ’Toppers showed their efforts on the mat. Of the 11 matches that took place in the 14 weight classes (there were three forfeits), Science Hill logged six of those victories by pin.

Miller pointed to two decision victories as pivotal, though. At 113 pounds, freshman Tyler Seeley moved up a weight division and still beat D-B’s Corbin Bumgarner by decision. Miller also praised 160-pounder William Diehl, whose 3-0 decision gave Science Hill a 39-3 lead that mathematically clinched a team victory.

For the Indians, only a decision victory by Dillon Lemons at 126 and a forfeit at heavyweight prevented a total shutout in D-B’s first loss in regional competition this season.

“They got after us pretty good. We didn’t wrestle very hard, didn’t wrestle with much intensity, and it showed,” Tribe coach Buzzy Mann said. “Some of our guys should’ve wrestled better than that for sure. Some weights, they’re just better than we are, and that’s OK.

“We had some weight issues. We had some conditioning issues. A lot of those things are fixable. We just have to get better from here.”

Mann was asked if the weight and conditioning issues were a surprise considering that the Science Hill match is always one of the most important of the season.

“We need a little more self discipline with some of our kids,” he responded. “One or two of them lost it before they went out there, because they were having to work too hard on getting their weight where it needed to be instead of wrestling. You spend all your energy on that, and then you can’t wrestle very hard.”