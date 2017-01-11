Jarnagin’s last-second basket lifts Twin Springs over Rye Cove

Twin Springs (3-8, 1-2) trailed 47-40 with 3:45 left in the contest and seemed destined to suffer another defeat.

“I kept telling them to hang in there and to keep fighting,” said Titans coach Mark Dockery. “I’m just really proud of the way they battled back.”

Down 53-51, Twin Springs forced a crucial turnover with 48 seconds to go. Jarnagin, a 6-foot-6 freshman, then calmly laid in the tying basket with 25 seconds showing on the clock.

The Eagles (5-7, 1-2) were working for the last shot when an errant pass went out of bounds giving the ball back to the Titans with only 6.5 ticks showing on the clock.

When Rye Cove went into a full-court press, Dockery made the decision to let things play out.

“I almost burned a timeout right there, but our guys are used to playing against the press so I let them go,” said Dockery.

Ethan Hillman took the inbounds pass and blew right through the Eagles’ press. Rye Cove’s Holton Carter was back on defense keeping a watchful eye on Jarnagin. With Hillman bearing down on him, Carter moved out to force the issue, and Hillman deftly fired a pass to Jarnagin, who kissed the ball off the glass and it dropped easily through the net as the buzzer sounded.

“I was surprised that Carter left me alone,” said Jarnagin. “But it was a good surprise.

“We’ve put in a lot of hard work,” added Jarnagin, who finished with 19 points. “It came down to who wanted it more, and we just kept fighting. I know that’s what won it for us.”

Rye Cove coach Michael Paul Berry could only second guess himself on the final minutes of the game.

“That last minute of the game I made a couple of decisions I’d like to have back,” said Berry. “But the guys did exactly what I asked of them. It was just a tough way for it to end.”

Hillman also scored 16 valuable points for Twin Springs.

In spite of sitting out almost six minutes of the second half after picking up his fourth foul, Carter finished with a double-double. He scored a game-high 20 points and pulled down 16 rebounds. Carter also had two blocks.

Chase Love finished with 16 points for the Eagles.

The Rye Cove girls will host Twin Springs Thursday night. The JV game starts at 6 p.m. followed by the varsity matchup.