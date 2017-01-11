Dobyns-Bennett boys earn fourth straight Region 1 bowling championship

Thanks to a hot start in the first set of games, Dobyns-Bennett rolled to its fourth consecutive Region 1 bowling championship Wednesday afternoon at Holiday Lanes in Johnson City, defeating Cherokee, 22-5.

The Lady Chiefs were also runners-up, falling 16-11 to Chuckey-Doak in the girls’ title series.

With four of its six bowlers at 200 or better, the Tribe took six of the first eight points against the Chiefs in the opening games.

“The guys that were coming back from last year have wanted this since they lost 14-13 at state last year,” said Dobyns-Bennett coach Debbie Knott. “They said, ‘No, we are coming back and we are going to try it again.’ They have been primed and ready to go all year.”

Both teams reached the finals with dominant semifinal wins on Tuesday. Dobyns-Bennett bettered Chuckey-Doak, 25-2, while Cherokee eliminated Greeneville, 24-3.

The hot start was needed by the Tribe as the Chiefs were up to the challenge, including Logan Mallory who upset Region 1 Bowler of the Year Cameron Phillips of D-B in the opening set.

“Both teams came out strong,” added Knott. “Cherokee has always been a good opponent, and we’ve always enjoyed bowling against them. They bring the best out of my group, and I think we bring the best out of them.”

Phillips not only responded, he seemed to invigorate the rest of the Indians, who won the second round 7-1 to increase their lead to 13-3, just one point away from victory and with a huge pinfall lead going to the third and final set of games.

“I didn’t bowl great the first game, but my teammates picked me up,” said Phillips, who finished with a 636 series. “But after that I got on a roll and everyone else did too, and we just went from there.”

Junior Michael McClain rolled games of 220, 223 and 205 for a 648 series and three wins on the day. McClain said his day wasn’t quite as strong as his semifinal effort.

“I tried to get it back to what I did yesterday, but today was still really strong,” said McClain. “I’m just glad I had my Dobyns-Bennett team with me, and I couldn’t be prouder.”

Jacob Davis was also unbeaten on the day for the Indians, winning both of his matches. Along with Phillips, Trevor Legassie, Jared Vermillion and Zack Nelson all won two of their three individual match-ups. Logan Mallory picked up two wins for the Chiefs.

Nelson, Vermilion, McClain and Legassie were all named to the all-Region 1 team from Dobyns-Bennett along with Spencer Gregg, Stephan Smith, Stephen Brault and Mallory from Cherokee.

Brault certainly brings the brawn for the Chiefs with his crowd-pleasing power game.

“He (Brault) has crazy movement, crazy speed … just crazy, but we like it,” said Cherokee coach Kristen Richards. “He finally turned it on in that last game. Logan (Mallory) really bowled well as did Smith and Gregg.”

After falling behind 11-5 through the first two sets of games, the Lady Chiefs’ valiant comeback effort fell short against the Lady Knights. Cherokee won six of the final eight points available in round three to narrow the gap to 13-11, leaving the final outcome to the total pinfall, which Chuckey-Doak won by 38, 2,798-2,760.

Richards said not picking up spares along the way ultimately was the difference.

“Spares is where it counts, and we missed a lot of our spares today,” said Richards. “I think both teams were a little nervous to begin win.”

Rylie Housewright won all three of her matches on the day for the Lady Chiefs. Maddison Bond and Bethany Minor each won two of three.

Cherokee advanced to the finals with a 21-6 win over Greeneville while Chuckey-Doak eliminated Dobyns-Bennett 20-7.

“I only had two that were back from last year for the girls,” said D-B’s Knott. “We started out slowly but ended up third, so I can’t complain. We only lose one senior, so we’ll pick up one or two more and be ready to go next year.”

It’s the second straight year the Chiefs and Lady Chiefs were both region runners-up.

“We are happy with the second-place finishes,” added Richards. “We’d be happier with first place, but we still get to go to sectionals and have an opportunity to go to state. Last year, the boys went on to state and the girls lost by 10 pins at sectional.”

Cherokee placed McKinna Shortt, Shelby Garrison, Housewright, and Bond on the all-region team. Dobyns-Bennett’s Joannie Burke was named as the Region 1 Player of the Year and teammate Olivia Compton was also part of the all-region team.

The Lady Chiefs will play at the Region 2 champion in the girls’ sectional on Saturday, while the Cherokee boys will play at the Region 2 champs next Monday. Dobyns-Bennett will host the runner-up of Thursday’s Region 2 tournament Monday at Warpath Lanes. Winners advance to the state tournament.

“It’s four regional tournament championships in my four years at Dobyns-Bennett,” noted Phillips. “It’s a great feeling knowing we’ve done this every year. I think we are ready to do great at the sectional and the state tournament.”

Already, Dobyns-Bennett has six individual state qualifiers in Phillips, Legassie, Nelson and Vermillion on the boys’ side and Compton and Burke on the girls’ side.

The state bowling tournament begins next Thursday in Smyrna.