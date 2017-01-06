’Blazers turn back struggling Rebels

On Thursday evening at Bobby Snyder Gymnasium, South (8-8) failed to solve Daniel Boone’s pesky zone defense as the Trailblazers picked up a 57-38 non-conference victory.

“The game of basketball is about making or missing shots, and we missed everything tonight,” said South coach Michael McMeans. “It’s been two or three weeks now that we haven’t shot it well.”

Which is when Boone coach Chris Brown got his first look the South dribble-drive offense that at the time was producing finishes at the rim and solid looks — with conversions — from the perimeter.

“We were worried about their penetration in their dribble-drive offense,” explained Brown. “We went to our match-up and talked about closing gaps and getting back out to contest shots. I thought we did a pretty good job with that.”

South made just five field goals in the first half, only two from inside the arc. Only the shooting of Seth Crawford off the bench prevented the Rebels from being in single digits at halftime.

The Rebels scored just eight points in the first quarter and six in the second as Boone (9-7) built a 32-14 halftime cushion. South would get no closer than 13 points the rest of the way.

In its last three games before Christmas, South was a combined 5-for-60 from three-point range and made just 4-of-20 against the ’Blazers.

“We aren’t shooting contested shots every time either,” added McMeans. “We got wide-open, good looks and we just missed them.”

McMeans, who set a single-game scoring record as a player at South, said the issue now is a mental one.

“We can’t be afraid to take the next shot, and we don’t have the confidence right now to do that,” continued McMeans. “When we get a good open look, we are hesitant. And when you think about it before you shoot it, it’s never good.”

The hesitation also carries over to the rest of the offense, with the ball sticking instead of moving.

“When you overthink things, you start dribbling the ball instead of keeping it moving and that takes you out of everything,” said McMeans. “You don’t have a chance to run an offense. Against a zone you just stand out there and pound it in the ground.”

With Boone’s advantage on the interior, the ’Blazers wanted to pound the ball inside against the Rebels with Evan Scanlan and Justin Turner.

“We still are guard-heavy, but we are trying to get the ball more inside, generate some easy buckets in there,” explained Boone’s Brown.

The guards — Chad Heglar and Eric Rigsby — each made seven field goals, including two each from long range. Rigsby finished with 18 points and Heglar with 16 while Scanlan tossed in six points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Turner, who tallied seven points, displayed the fancy footwork that makes him a collegiate offensive line prospect. Twice Turner delivered crowd-pleasing assists off the dribble and when required was also the enforcer in the paint.

“Justin has been big for us,” noted Brown. “He started to establish himself in the tournament at Cleveland, and I thought he had a phenomenal game (Tuesday) against Crockett. “He brings us an added toughness. He’s smart, he can handle the ball and he’s crafty in there.”

Turner also finished with three assists, four rebounds and a block. Point guard Jayden Stevens dished out a team-high five assists.

Ryley Hall led South with 10 points and also grabbed seven boards. Crawford finished with nine points and Evan Morris eight.