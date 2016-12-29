Tribe dispatches ’Toppers, will face Patriots in Arby’s

In the opener, the Patriots (14-3) trailed the entire last three quarters before rallying past the Vikings (6-7) on two Gavin Grubb free throws with 3.9 seconds remaining for a 56-54 win. The second contest saw Dobyns-Bennett (3-9) pick up an emotional 64-60 decision over the Hilltoppers (10-8).

The victories will pit the Patriots against the Indians today at 9 a.m. in the first meeting between the two since February 5, 2009.

“We needed a win like this,” said teary-eyed Dobyns-Bennett coach Charlie Morgan. “We have been struggling, but the guys have never quit. I know we are still young, but I feel like we grew up a little bit out there today.”

Science Hill had the advantage early. Seven different ’Toppers scored as the Hill built a 14-7 lead. The cushion grew to 21-12 courtesy of a Bowden Lyon throwdown and Andrew Bishop three-point play.

The Dobyns-Bennett rally began with its post play. Senior Zack Griffin scored eight of his 17 points in the second quarter, and his back-to-back baskets after Lyon’s second dunk trimmed the margin to 29-26. That paved the way for Marae Foreman to bookend long 3-pointers around a Jaylan Adams drive as the Indians grabbed a 32-31 halftime edge.

“That’s what we have to have out of Zack to be successful,” added Morgan. “When we get those points in the paint, it takes the pressure of our perimeter shooters and opens up the outside game.”

Griffin added a dozen rebounds to complete his double-double and also had a pair of nifty assists back to Foreman.

“We noticed we had an advantage in the post,” said Griffin. “I credit my guards for getting it to me. This is huge. This is the first time I’ve beaten Science Hill since I started playing varsity.”

The Tribe fell behind briefly early in the third quarter, but the ’Toppers’ lead was quickly erased by another Foreman trey. Foreman finished with a game-high 19 points on 5-of-8 shooting from behind the arc.

“We just didn’t have anything going early,” said Foreman, “but we had the advantage in the post and we wanted to feed those guys the ball. Then I starting feeling it and hit some shots. This is really an emotional win. We’ve been kind of down, but I believe we can keep rolling after this one.”

Tate Wheeler’s jumper knotted the score at 45-45, but Jordin Webb hit a long three from the left wing to give the Indians a three-point advantage going to the fourth and two more Foreman threes kept the ’Toppers at bay early in the frame.

“You have to give credit to D-B,” said Science Hill coach Ken Cutlip. “They did a good job early getting the ball inside and hurting us with their size and strength advantage.

“Then I thought there were several times we defended them and they stuck shots in our face. I felt like our kids were up on them. A lot of their perimeters shots were deep and/or contested, but they stepped up and made them.”

After Lyon scored a basket underneath to pull the ’Toppers within two, the Indians got consecutive buckets from Mello Wadsworth and Hayden Cassell, and Science Hill could never crack the four-point barrier the rest of the way.

While the Indians were knocking down half of their 16 three-point attempts, Science Hill missed all 18 of its shots from long range and made only 6-of-16 attempts at the foul line.

The shooting woes offset a solid effort on the offensive glass and a defensive effort that netted 19 Dobyns-Bennett turnovers.

“It’s truly a simple game,” added Cutlip. “Ultimately, the objective is to put the ball in the hole. When you get 14 offensive rebounds and win the turnover margin by eight, if you just do anything right with the basketball, you should win those games.”

Lyon led Science Hill with 15 points with Colby Martin netting 10. Both are looking forward to the quick rematch in Johnson City next Tuesday.

“They outplayed us, outworked us, out-rebounded us. I give credit to them,” said Lyon. “We’ll be ready for them in five more days.”

“We got too content up by 11 points,” Martin said. “We let them bully us in the post area and outrebound us. D-B is a really good, young basketball team. We just have to get ready for them in a couple of days.”

Cassell finished with 14 points and five boards for the Tribe. Webb netted six points, five rebounds and four assists. As a team, Dobyns-Bennett shot 50 percent from inside the arc and out.

“We ended up winning the rebounding battle, which is good,” said D-B’s Morgan. “We are not jumpers; we are reachers. We’d be very good on a cherry farm or apple farm. We had to make sure we competed, rebounded and played defense and we did and got a big win. I’m very happy for the guys.”

Grubb finished with 25 points for East in the opener and was the Patriots offense down the stretch. Tennessee High had led by nine at halftime, but East scored nine straight points to start the second half and quickly tied the score.

The Vikings were able to regroup and reclaim an eight-point lead early in the fourth quarter on a Darius Eury basket. Tennessee High still led by five late, 54-49, when Grubb went to work, scoring six of the last seven points in the game.

A Grubb basket in traffic made it 54-51, and Micah Ellison’s free throw made it a point closer. Another tough shot by Grubb in the lane with 41 seconds tied the game. Following a Vikings turnover, Grubb drove right and was fouled to set up the winning free throws. A last Tennessee High attempt from Michael Mays at half-court was off the mark.

Grubb’s two-day total of 45 points in the tournament pushes his East career scoring record to 1,816 points. Mays led the Vikings with 21 points. Eury finished with a dozen.