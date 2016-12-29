Gate City takes Sandy Creek to OT, but can’t stop Georgia squad’s ‘court Jester’

Enter Gate City.

Less than 24 hours after dropping a heartbreaking decision to Wings Academy (N.Y.), the Blue Devils took Sandy Creek — Georgia’s top 4A squad — to an extra session Thursday behind a dramatic 11-point, fourth-quarter rally. But Gate City couldn’t slow down Evan Jester, who scored the go-ahead basket with 57 seconds left in helping the Patriots secure a riveting 96-91 overtime decision inside Viking Hall.

“The margin for error against Wings and this bunch is very small,” admitted Gate City coach Scott Vermillion, who received a team-high 33 points from Zac Ervin. “If you make mistakes, it’s a five-point mistake. But that’s why we play these games. It’s better to play these games than to go and play easier ones.”

In addition to his go-ahead layup, Jester — who ripped the cords for a game-high 42 points and 15 rebounds — also forced a tough 3-point attempt from Bradley Dean moments later. Dean’s try would have evened the game with 35 seconds remaining.

The miss didn’t really fit into Gate City’s wonderful budding storyline. Mac McClung — who recorded 31 points and eight rebounds — passed the 1,000-point career scoring mark during fourth-quarter play before bringing the house down a short time later.

With Sandy Creek (6-3) missing 50 percent of its foul shots over the final 3:14, Gate City (4-2) eventually whittled the lead to 82-79 and called for time with 7.4 seconds left. But before the Blue Devils hit the floor, Vermillion quickly ran over to talk with McClung.

“We had a play for him, with Dean and Ervin as options as well,” Vermillion said. “But as we were going back into the game, I told Mac to go get the ball and make a play if it broke down. And it broke down.”

McClung got the ball, split a Patriot double-team and then double-clutched a running right-handed 3-point try. The off-balance shot was on target, sending the game into an extra session — while sending the Gate City bench into bedlam.

But even with an old-fashioned 3-point play from Dean (14 points), along with a subsequent layup from Hunter Collier (11 points, 12 rebounds) to garner a 91-90 edge, the Blue Devils — who will face Tabernacle Baptist Christian Academy (Bahamas) during Saturday’s 11:30 a.m. consolation final — couldn’t hold momentum.

Vermillion, though, wisely looked at the many successes obtained over the last 24 hours.

“We were fortunate to be in overtime,” summed Vermillion. “But we also could’ve easily won last night and could’ve won today. We were in situational spots to win. That’s what you’re looking for. If we can learn to win those games, then we can learn to win in March. That’s the goal.”

Greeneville 69, Washington Park (Wisc.) 46

The left side of the Arby’s Classic bracket — affectionately known as either the elimination-round bracket, loser’s bracket or sixth-place bracket — just got a little more local flavor.

With Sullivan East and Dobyns-Bennett already clinching wins Thursday, Greeneville (8-4) got in on the fun thanks to a focused effort on both ends of the floor. Not only did the Greene Devils force the Panthers into 32 percent shooting, but the locals also hit a sizzling 28-of-49 from the field.

Takeem Young paced the Greene Devils’ effort with a game-high 18 points, while teammates Logan Shipley (13), Dylan DeBusk (12) and Dorien Goddard (11) also finished in double figures.

Rance Kendrick and Demonta Hudson tallied 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Washington Park.