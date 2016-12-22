Sullivan East, Tennessee High girls earn victories on first day of Doc Maples tournament

Knocking down seven first-half 3-pointers, St. Joseph’s built a 39-23 halftime advantage on its way to a 60-42 win over Volunteer. Sullivan East had no trouble with Woodruff, South Carolina, in the second game, winning 54-29, while Tennessee High smothered Lee in the third contest, 54-29. The nightcap proved to be the best game of the opening day as Unaka slipped past Hidden Valley from Roanoke, 76-68.

The second day of the tournament begins at 2:30 p.m. today with Volunteer (5-7) taking on Woodruff, followed by Lee facing off against Hidden Valley. The semi-finals are set for 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. with host Tennessee High (6-3) playing Unaka, followed by Sullivan East (8-6) against St. Joseph’s.

The Huntington-based Lady Irish were the West Virginia Class A state runners-up last season and feature a number of returning starters, one of which, sophomore Paige Shy, knocked down four of St. Joseph’s seven first half 3-pointers, scoring 16 of her game-high 22 points before halftime.

“St. Joseph’s is a really good team,” said Volunteer coach Tracy Cloninger. “But I don’t think we got off the bus ready to play. We keep doing that.”

The Lady Falcons did play toe-to-toe against the Irish in the second half though.

“We play and compete with people in the second half, but we always dig such a big hole,” added Cloninger. “We have to do a better job of playing from the tip.”

Bryna Minton led Volunteer with 11 points. Chloe Salyer and Trinity Hammond added nine each, but the Lady Falcon offense struggled against the lengthier Lady Irish.

“We are a small team, we know that,” noted Clonginer. “We have to find ways to make adjustments and compensate for that.”

Sullivan East didn’t have its best offensive effort against Woodruff but made up for it on the boards and on the defensive end, holding the Lady Wolverines to just 17 points through three quarters.

“We didn’t shoot it well early and it was just a grind,” said East coach Allan Aubrey. “We have those kind of nights when we shoot threes and they don’t go in.”

Not that two-point attempts were any more accurate for the Lady Patriots, who on several trips also missed second- and third-chance opportunities.

“We did a great job on the offensive rebounds, but we couldn’t even get them to go,” added Aubrey.

Woodruff’s size was also a factor, noted Aubrey.

“Their length bothered us some,” Aubrey said. “And we didn’t play very smart sometimes because of that. We played hard, but I don’t think we always played smart.”

Alyssa Hare fought through the shooting woes to tally all three of East’s 3-point baskets to finish with a game-high 12 points. Megan Addison added 10, Megan Ollis nine and Kayla Honaker seven.

“Sometimes you have to win without your best stuff, and I think we did that tonight,” said Aubrey.

There was nothing minor about Tennessee High’s win over Lee in the nightcap. Knocking down a perfect 10-for-10 from the field, Adison Minor poured in a game-high and career-high 22 points for the Lady Vikings.

Minor also pulled down 10 rebounds, several on the offensive end, to complete a double-double.

“That’s my role on this team, to get the rebound and get it out for a score,” said Minor.

Two of Minor’s baskets came starting the second quarter and were on the back end of 11 straight points by the Lady Vikings that opened up a 22-6 advantage.

“We are a young team and we are growing, but we play hard and that’s what it takes defensively and on the boards,” added Minor.

Outside of Minor’s proficiency, accuracy by the rest of the Lady Vikings was fleeting. But the defense and the effort on the glass never wavered.

“I thought we did a good job rebounding, and I thought that hurt them a lot,” said Tennessee High coach Barry Wade. “Adison really tracks the ball as well as anybody we’ve had here.”

Asha Delany added 10 points for Tennessee High.

“Asha’s goal was to get four or five lay-ups for us tonight, and I think she did that,” added Wade. “She brings energy off our press for us. She really gets after it.”

Brooke Hammonds led Lee with 14 points and Alexis Tabor added 11.