Dobyns-Bennett teams drop final games in Orlando

Abraham Lincoln out of San Francisco upended the Lady Indians, 65-51, while Cherokee from Canton, Georgia, outshot the Tribe, 52-44.

A Courtney Whitson bucket gave the Lady Indians a 44-43 lead late in the third quarter over the Lady Mustangs, but Lincoln outscored Dobyns-Bennett 21-8 the rest of the way for the victory.

Whitson led the Lady Indians (4-8) with 18 points while Lily Griffith pumped in 10. Fiona Tam led Lincoln with 12 points, and Savanna Andrews added 11. Lincoln made 10 3-pointers in the game, with Tam knocking down four.

In the boys’ contest, Dobyns-Bennett grabbed an early four-point advantage, but a nine-point Cherokee run gave the Warriors an 11-6 edge. The Tribe trailed by as many as 10 in the first half and were on the short end of a 28-19 halftime ledger.

Three-pointers from Jordin Webb and Marae Foreman helped the Indians closed the gap to a single point, 31-30, before the Warriors regained a seven-point cushion.

Again, the Tribe tallied a three-pointer from Webb, and consecutive two-point baskets from Riamello Wadsworth and Zack Griffin tied the score at 41. But after the contest was re-tied at 43, Cherokee outscored the Tribe 9-1 down the stretch to claim the victory.

Webb led Dobyns-Bennett (2-8) with 14 points. Wadsworth finished with 10 and Griffin eight. Cherokee got 43 of its 52 points from Elisha Mayberry and Phil Cirillo. Mayberry tallied a game-high 24 and Cirillo added 19.

Both D-B teams are off until after Christmas. The boys play next in the Arby’s Classic at 7 p.m. on Tuesday against Trinity Academy, Kentucky, while the Lady Indians will play in the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic in Greeneville on Dec. 28 at 5:30 p.m. against Chuckey-Doak.