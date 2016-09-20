South boys, East girls claim district golf titles

The Rebels claimed their fourth straight team and individual titles in as many years at the District 1-A/AA golf tournament, easily besting South Greene and Sullivan East.

The Lady Patriots of Sullivan East started a streak of their own by winning a second straight district title. They finished 10 shots clear of University High and well ahead of third-place North Greene.

The top three teams and top five remaining individuals qualified for next Monday’s Region 1-A/AA tournament at Woodlake Golf Club in Tazewell.

Riding the medalist finish of Austin Carter, the runner-up card of Seth Crawford and fourth-place showing of Seth Worley, South fired a collective 2-over-par 290, which was 35 shots clear of South Greene (325) and 38 ahead of Sullivan East (328).

“That’s four in a row and this group of seniors — Carter, Crawford, Worley and (Ben) Johnson — have been a big part of it,” said South coach Anthony Richardson.

The group was part of a third-place finish at the state level last year and a runner-up showing in 2013.

“Of course, this group wants bigger things, but it starts right here,” Richardson said.

Carter’s 68 beat teammate Crawford by two shots for the individual title.

“We are always pretty close together,” said Carter, who hit 16 greens in regulation during his round. “I hit it really close all day. I had a lot of wedges in and then a lot of short putts.

“It was more important to win as a team. That’s awesome. We’ve always had good players coming through here.”

Carter’s win dethroned Crawford, who had claimed the last two individual district titles on the heelers of Cayman Ratliff’s runaway win in 2013.

“No better way to end your senior year than with a team win,” said Crawford, who won a playoff for second over Elizabethton’s Christopher Schaff. “I feel like I left a lot of strokes out there. I hit a lot of greens, but not once did I have a putt of inside 8 feet. My approaches weren’t going where I wanted them to, but at least I gave myself a chance to make some putts.”

Worley nabbed fourth, also in a playoff, over Sullivan East’s Randy Warren. They each shot 1-over 73.

The team title for the Lady Patriots means every East golfer will be playing in the region tourney.

“When we get the boys and girls both qualified for the region, that’s pretty special,” said Patriots coach Sherrill Flick. “They all get to play next week and golf is a crazy game, so who knows what can happen.”

The Lady Patriots lost four seniors from last year’s district champions, returning only senior McKayla Torbett. Torbett carded an 82 Monday but finished as runner-up in a playoff to University High’s Mattie Janutolo for the individual title. Freshman Abbey Delaney’s 96 was enough for East’s 10-shot cushion over University High and 23 shots clear of North Greene.

“I wasn’t sure if we were going to have a team to defend,” Flick added. “Fortunately Abbey came out and has gotten better all year.

“McKayla hit the ball really solid today. She missed a couple of short putts so she could have gone even lower.”

Randy Warren and Ethan Mays were 1 under at the turn, giving Flick a flicker of hope for an upset of the Rebels in the boys’ event.

“South is just so solid from top to bottom, just really balanced,” the coach said. “I really believe they have a chance if they play like they did today of winning it all.”

Warren closed with a 73 to finish fifth and Mays tied for sixth at 78.

“Ethan has played well all year and Randy has been up and down, but he has the game to play,” Flick noted.

Included among the individual girls qualifiers was Sullivan South’s Karli Goff, whose 88 was good for fourth overall.

“That’s great for her,” Richardson said. “She’s been up and down, but it’s a good experience for her. But it’s sad we didn’t have enough for a team this year.”

Goff played in the state tournament last year after the Lady Rebels won the Region 1-A/AA tournament on the same course. Her former teammate, Kaitlyn Grills, was part of the gallery.

“Last year, I didn’t play very well, but my teammate carried me,” Goff said of Grills. “She was there and cheered me on today and having her there boosted my confidence. It feels good to do something like this on my own.”