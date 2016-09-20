Lady Indians come out strong in win over Falcons

The teams squared off again Tuesday night in the Buck Van Huss Dome and although D-B won the match in three straight games, 25-23, 25-17, 25-22, it was a fight until the final point.

D-B first-year coach Megan Devine said that in the previous meeting, her team did not show up out of the gate. That was not the case on Tuesday night.

“Tonight we came out and our execution was very well across the board,” Devine said. “It was really good to see Sydney (Carrier) running our offense (31 assists) and we just took it to them and did not back down.”

The Lady Indians (17-6, 9-1 Big 7 Conference) led 18-11 in the first game when Lady Falcons setter Avery Wills stepped to the service line. The senior reeled off 10 consecutive points, including four aces, to boost Volunteer (3-10, 1-8) to a 21-18 advantage.

The Lady Indians’ Courtney Whitson, who ended the night with eight kills and two blocks, lobbed the ball back for two consecutive points and, after Carrier’s ace, a Whitson block sealed opening win.

Game 2 was knotted at 15 when D-B’s Olivia McMakin went on a huge run at the service line, reeling off nine consecutive points, and Lauren Patterson’s kill, one of her eight on the night, put the Lady Indians up 2-0.

Volunteer had its chances down the stretch in the third set, which was tied nine times before a Lady Falcons return went out of bounds to seal the match.

D-B freshman Staley Humphries closed with eight kills, two aces and 22 digs, and junior Abby Byington played huge at the net to finish with eight kills. McMakin hustled her way to a dozen digs and served up four aces.

Sophomore Chloe Harless also had 12 digs and Morgan Rogers registered nine digs and notched three aces in D-B’s win.

“We have a lot of people on this team that contribute,” Devine added. “All 13 players are on this team for a reason and everybody that gets on the floor takes that opportunity to do the best they can. Win or lose it’s all 13 players.”

Volunteer coach April Skeen said it seems like her Lady Falcons keep coming up a little short but hopes their play will have meshed by tournament time.

“I really feel like there is not a team in the conference that we cannot compete with if we go out and play to our ability,” Skeen noted. “It just seems like the ball always falls on the other team’s side.”

Abby Hensley (10) and Alyssa Hatley (six) combined for 16 kills for Volunteer. Hatley also had 22 digs and three aces, and Wills ended the night with 16 assists and served four aces.