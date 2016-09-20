Lady Cougars keep up Big 7 push with win over Boone

Earlier in the season, it was the Lady Trailblazers who won a feisty five-setter at Boone, but the Lady Cougars evened the score and kept their hopes alive for a conference title with a 25-22, 25-20, 17-25, 25-19 victory.

“We were a little upset after the last time we played them because we didn’t play the volleyball we are able to play,” said Central coach Logan Kemp. “This is a game we’ve looked forward to, getting them back on our home court, and having second place on the line really helped drive us through.”

Cognizant of the recent tragedy that befell the Lady ’Blazers, Central senior Madison Dye said her team’s strong play on the night was a tribute to Kaylee Rabun, the 16-year-old Boone player who was killed in a car crash.

“We know this was a huge win for us and we are glad we won the match,” Dye said, “but we really wanted to honor Kaylee in the way we played tonight.”

Kemp, dapperly attired in a purple shirt and tie in support of Boone and Rabun, wondered at the courage displayed by coach Chelsea Spivey’s Lady ’Blazers over the past week.

“I can’t even imagine,” Kemp said. “I tried to put myself into Chelsea’s shoes and imagine how they would be able to play like that and I can’t even imagine. They are playing hard and playing well and playing with a purpose.”

Central came away with wins in the first two sets before Boone battled back and went wire to wire to force a fourth.

Tied early in the fourth set, Central ran off four straight points facilitated by a Dye kill and back-to-back Dye aces for an 8-4 lead. A Kayley Holtzclaw laser grew the cushion to 11-5. But Boone’s Kaitlin Harville started and ended a six-point Boone run with kills from the left side to tie the frame at 11.

Central went back to Holtzclaw in the middle to end the Boone uprising and start one of its own. When Holtzclaw hammered a winner to the back right corner and followed with a rejection at the net, Central had pushed the margin to 19-12. Holtzclaw’s 18th and final kill ended the match for the Lady Cougars.

Alyssa Giles added a dozen kills for Central (18-7, 8-2) with Dye notching eight and Camille Lucas five. Senior setter Sydney Hurd got in on the action with four kills while setting up 38 others.

“We have a lot of options up top in Kayley, Madison, Camille and Alyssa and with Sydney running the offense, it’s a tough combination to counter,” Kemp said.

And the Lady Cougars’ defense is improving as well. Jessica Harrington led the way with 16 digs, Giles came up with 11, Lucas had nine and Hurd had five.

“So far in the second half of the season our defense has really stepped up and Jessica has done a really good job at libero, taking control of the defense and making sure we are where we need to be,” Kemp noted. “Defensive positioning is one of the things we’ve really focused on and worked on.”

Dye also had four aces at the service line. The southpaw is confounding as well when hitting down the line from the right side.

“I’ve really been working on my float serve,” said Dye. “And I love it when Sydney (Hurd) sets me on the pin and I can get those line shots.”

Boone (12-4, 6-3) got 16 kills from Harville, eight from Mackenzie Carrier and six from Jaycie Jenkins. Makayla Ledford finished with 33 assists, 11 digs and five kills. Defensively, libero Whitney Sams had 24 digs, Victoria Barnett came up with 19 and Carrier tallied 14. Lindsey Laughrun and Sara Humphrey were solid at the net with a combined seven blocks. Laughrun also had five kills.

“Central is good and we knew that going in,” Spivey said. “It’s a really tough conference this year and we knew every single game was going to matter. Despite losing two close sets, we came out with a fight in the third and again in the fourth, we just couldn’t finish that one.”