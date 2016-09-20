D-B's Clark: 'I've been blessed'

The TNFCA announced its third Hall of Fame class last week, one that in addition to Clark includes former University School of Jackson coach Mickey Marley, current White House coach Jeff Porter and former Trousdale County coach Clint Safferfield.

“It’s quite an honor to be selected, especially by coaches,” Clark said. “There’s 540 coaches in the Tennessee Football Coaches Association.”

“As a board, we are excited to announce this year’s class into the Tennessee Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame,” TNFCA President Thomas McDaniel said. “These men have been successful far beyond the playing fields. Many coaches in our association today have been mentored by these outstanding men.

“It makes it even more special that two of the inductees (Clark and Marley) still have active roles of service with our TNFCA board.”

Clark is in his 40th year of coaching including 35 years at alma mater Dobyns-Bennett where he’s been head coach for the past 24 years. He has guided the Indians to a 222-60 record and a playoff berth in each of his previous 23 seasons, making seven trips to the quarterfinals and three trips to the semifinals.

Including his two years at Chilhowie High School in Virginia, Clark is 241-63.

“I guess after all those years that puts me under the heading of old coaches now,” he said. “But I’ve been blessed with great players over the years and I’ve been active within the Tennessee Football Coaches Association for a long time.”

Clark serves as president emeritus of the TNFCA after serving as the president from 1999-2005 and again in 2013 and 2014.

“The Tennessee Football Coaches Association has done some great things to promote football in the state of Tennessee and we hold a recruiting fair in the spring,” Clark said. “It’s been an honor to serve with all the other coaches across the state.”

This year’s class will be officially inducted in ceremonies on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Life Church in Cookeville.