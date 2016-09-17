Trio of non-offensive TDs launches Tribe over Hawks

Ivan Phillips returned a fumble and an interception for scores and Bryce Barrett took a punt back 60 yards early in the third quarter for a huge momentum swing from which the Hawks (2-2, 1-1) never recovered.

“Any time Ivan Phillips wants to get two touchdowns like that in a game, he’s welcome to do so,” said D-B coach Graham Clark. “And we just got perfect blocking on Barrett’s punt return.”

The Indians (3-2, 1-1) drove 75 yards on their first possession before fumbling on the Hawks’ 5. Hardin Valley matched the generosity two plays later, and Phillips picked up the loose pigskin and made his way 11 yards to the end zone to give D-B a 7-0 lead.

View the photo gallery

“Ivan got us over the hump,” Clark noted. “We could have been down in the mouth a little bit after our own fumble.”

The defense forced Hardin Valley into a three-and-out on its next possession, which led to James Buchanan’s third blocked punt in two games. The block set up a 30-yard Drew Miller field goal to give the Indians a 10-0 first quarter advantage.

The Hawks’ lone first-half score came one play after Dom Amos picked off Cole Maupin’s deflected pass. Jacob Patton was blasted trying to make the catch and Amos came up with the interception.

On the ensuing play, Colton Burns romped 59 yards to close the halftime gap to 10-7.

The Indians answered quickly to start the second half, forcing a three-and-out to set up Barrett’s punt return. Barrett said the blocking was perfect and credited Savon Wadsworth and Jacob Strange with textbook blocks along with way.

“I cut to the left and saw a crease going back right and our return team blocked extremely well and had two major blocks that sprung it,” Barrett said.

He also had a nice night running the football, carrying seven times for 70 yards, including one 44-yarder.

Besides the touchdown run, the Hawks totaled only 55 rushing yards — just 14 in the second half.

“We weren’t particularly good on offense even though we had almost 400 yards,” Clark noted. “Our defense picked us up. We were able to get a lot of pressure on their quarterback and that led to three interceptions.”

Matt Diminick, Eric Lawson and Phillips all had picks. Phillips returned his 53 yards for D-B’s final score in the fourth quarter.

The offense produced its only touchdown in the third quarter when Maupin, back after missing the Sevier County game with a shoulder injury, hit Dee Williams on a 15-yard screen pass on fourth-and-2. The strike came after two Tribe timeouts and a change of plays at the line of scrimmage.

“Cole managed the game extremely well,” Clark said. “He saw what we had was not good and looked over to me for a check and we checked and got what we wanted.”

Maupin finished with 100 yards rushing on a dozen attempts and completed 12 of 21 passes for 124 yards.

“We tried to limit Cole some in the first half,” Clark said. “At halftime he felt fine and he was able to get some big plays in the second half. The biggest thing we were able to do was flip the field about three different times. That was huge.”

The Tribe defense shut out the Hawks in the second half, spurred by the play of Jacob Roller, Phillips, Buchanan, Wadsworth, Chandler McCrary and Diminick.

“Really proud of our defense and the way they’ve played the last two weeks,” Clark said. “Those guys have worked really hard and we’ve really challenged them and they’ve accepted the challenge.”

D-B takes next week off before Maryville comes to J. Fred Johnson Stadium on Sept. 30.