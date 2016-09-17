Prolific Chiefs play spoiler on Rebels' homecoming night

Wherever the Chiefs end up, however, they’ll be in a hurry to get there.

Cherokee’s high-octane offense proved too much for Sullivan South on Friday night when the Chiefs worked their hurry-up game to a 55-44 Northeast Conference victory over the Rebels on homecoming in Death Valley.

There was an abundance of offense on display. The teams combined for 954 yards of total offense — Cherokee had the lion’s share, with 551 cumulative yards.

“Sometimes you feel like you’ve got to just keep going fast,” said Cody Baugh, Cherokee’s first-year coach. “It’s a matter of execution and trying to keep it simple for guys. We’ve got some guys who can make some plays. It’s very fun to watch.”

And, right now, it’s working. Cherokee (3-1, 2-0) has scored 50-plus points in its past three games — all victories, not surprisingly.

View the photo gallery from the game

Collin Trent may be just a freshman, but the Chiefs’ quarterback is playing beyond his years. Against South, Trent threw for three touchdowns as part of a 14-of-22 passing performance that netted 232 yards. He also ran for 111 yards.

The most impressive of Trent’s touchdowns came in the early second quarter when he hit Fletcher Hickman on a 69-yard deep ball. That was one of four Chiefs TDs in the period.

“Collin is a very seasoned freshman. I know that sounds funny but he’s had a lot of experience in all-star games and different things. That’s helped him,” Baugh said.

Jermaine Bragg set the tone on the ground for the Chiefs. He racked up 176 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, making a difference with his speed as well as his physicality. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound senior broke tackles all night, including one play where he simultaneously flattened two Rebels defenders. Bragg bounced back nicely after not being able to play on offense in last week’s win over Cocke County because of a violation of team rules.

“He was a little extra motivated tonight,” Baugh said.

Cherokee appeared poised to run away with the game on a couple of occasions, but South mounted a couple of rallies — even weathering an injury to star senior quarterback Ethan Ward. Backup Luke Pollack slid over from receiver to replace Ward and led the Rebels to two TD drives in the fourth quarter.

By then, however, Cherokee already had an insurmountable lead.

South coach Sam Haynie pointed to three Rebels stalls in the red zone as the difference.

“We challenged our kids (at half) to come out and keep playing and we did that,” Haynie said.

South (1-4, 0-2) hits its bye week looking for some way to right the ship and avoid missing the playoffs for a second straight season.

“I’m not making excuses, but there’s a good portion of them that are learning and playing and learning how to compete,” Haynie said. “There’s another portion we’ve got to get up there and teach them how to compete. Then we might have a chance to make some noise down the stretch.”

South already was without a few of its key veterans when Ward went out. Haynie said he didn’t know how severe Ward’s ailment was.

“We’ve got to finish on offense,” Haynie said. “Defensively, we’ve just got to get some more confidence. We’re trying to find the right mix.”

The same could be said of Cherokee, which experienced upheaval on its coaching staff this past week. The two assistants overseeing the defense are no longer on the staff, and Tyler Hensley is the new coordinator on that side of the ball.

“We had some stuff go on that led to them not being with us anymore,” Baugh said. “Tyler’s a very sharp guy. He’ll keep building and keep teaching our defense.”

Before getting hurt, Ward amassed 81 yards passing and 123 rushing.