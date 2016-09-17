No. 15 Vols hold off 4TD underdog Ohio 28-19

Tennessee (3-0) played without four starters; three were injured and defensive back Malik Foreman was suspended for team rules violations. During the first half, the Volunteers (3-0) lost two players to injuries: cornerback Cam Sutton and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin.

Tennessee scored 38 seconds into the game on the first TD pass from Dobbs to Malone. The Vols continued to lead the rest of the way, though Ohio stayed close throughout.

Ohio, a 27-point underdog, was within 21-19 when Dobbs and Malone connected again with 11:07 left in the game. The Bobcats (1-2) wouldn’t threaten again.

Malone has caught four of Dobbs’ six touchdown passes this season.

Ohio’s Louie Zervos was 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts and Sebastian Smith caught nine passes for 156 yards.

Injuries on defense and struggles on offense offer plenty of cause for concern for Tennessee which opens Southeastern Conference competition at home next Saturday against No. 23 Florida. The Gators have beaten the Vols in 11 straight meetings.