Prep roundup: Fuller rallies Bluefield to win at Gate City

The Blue Devils (0-4) led 15-14 in the second quarter on the strength of Tyler Hamilton’s 45-yard TD run and an 11-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Collier to Cade Lane.

But Fuller got the Beavers back on track with a 23-yard scoring strike to Jamere Edwards, and he followed that with a stunning 75-yard TD pass to Carlos Reed.

Bluefield never trailed again.

Collier led Gate City (0-4) with 145 yards passing, including two touchdown tosses. His second TD throw went 43 yards to Payton Pyne.

Hamilton finished with 95 yards rushing for the Blue Devils who host Union next week in a Conference 40 matchup.

Thomas Walker 19, Rye Cove 18

CLINCHPORT — Jacob Davis rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another to lead the Pioneers to a Conference 48 win over the War Eagles.

Davis ended the night with 110 yards rushing and 64 yards passing for Thomas Walker (1-3, 1-1). Wesley Gilliam had an 8-yard TD reception in the second quarter for the Pioneers.

Chase Love connected with Cory Hensley for a touchdown, and Love finished the game with 73 yards through the air and 50 on the ground for Rye Cove (0-4, 0-1). Peyton Qualls had a 72 yard interception return for a TD in the first quarter and Dylan Hammonds ran for a score.

J.I. Burton 65, Unaka 16

ELIZABETHTON — The Raiders scored 47 first-quarter points in the rout.

Tyson Bolling rushed for four touchdowns in the first for J.I. Burton (1-3) and finished the game with a whopping 173 yards on just six carries. Austin Lane rushed for 76 yards and a TD, and Tyson Neece ran for two second-half TDs.

Unaka’s Blake King was 13-for-28 passing for 95 yards and two TDs. Nicholas Bowers and Blake Isaacs each hauled in a scoring reception for the Rangers.

Lee 40, Eastside 6

BEN HUR — Logan Rasnic ran for 119 yards on 10 carries and scored two touchdowns in the Generals’ rout of the Spartans at Five Star Stadium.

Rasnic had scoring runs of 50 and 3 yards for Lee (3-0). Sam Pennington ran back a punt 65 yards for a TD and Jacob Martin recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown.

Tyler Elam scored on a 16-yard run for Eastside (0-4).

Patrick Henry 48, Twin Springs 0

GLADE SPRING — The Rebels jumped out to a 21-0 first-quarter lead and poured it on from there to defeat the visiting Titans in non-conference action.

Connor Buchanan and Dakota Humphrey had two rushing TDs apiece for Patrick Henry, and Campbell Buchanan also ran for a score.

Patrick Henry piled up 347 yards rushing compared to only 48 for Twin Springs (2-2).

Hurley 60, Castlewood 0

HURLEY — Brady Justice rushed six times for 152 yards and three touchdowns in the Rebels’ win over the Blue Devils. Justice scored on runs of 40, 72 and 21 yards.

As a team, Hurley (4-0) rushed 18 times for 370 yards.

Castlewood’s Jack Ward caught a 13-yard TD pass from Josh Wood, and Cameron Blevins scored on a 29-yard run for the Blue Devils (2-2).

Daniel Boone 46, Tennessee High 29

GRAY — Mouin Tannous scored on runs of 6 and 17 yards early and the Trailblazers iced the win with a 20-0 second quarter that was aided by two Vikings turnovers.

Boone (3-1, 1-0 Mountain East) led 32-7 at halftime. ’Blazers freshman tailback Charlie Cole rushed for 151 yards on 15 carries, including a 41-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Quarterback Noah Shelton rushed eight times for 76 yards as part of Boone’s 351 for the game. The ’Blazers didn’t attempt a pass in the second half.

Greeneville 63, Sullivan East 21

GREENEVILLE — Cade Ballard was 7-for-8 passing for 135 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Greene Devils over the Patriots in a Northeast Conference showdown.

Ballard completed TD passes of 43, 12, 6 and 34 yards. Seth Crawford hauled in three passes from Ballard and scored on each one.

Backup quarterback Nash Newberry went 8-for-8 for 72 yards and two TDs for Greeneville (5-0, 2-0). Donavan Barner rushed 11 times for 103 yards.

Matt Nixon scored on a 1-yard TD run for Sullivan East (3-1, 1-1) and Acie McCoy ran back a kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown.

Sullivan North 56, South Greene 14

GREENEVILLE — The Golden Raiders led 50-7 at the half on their way to their first District 1-2A win of the season, routing the Rebels (3-2, 1-1).

JJ Fleenor had three rushing touchdowns and one receiving TD for Sullivan North (3-1, 1-1). Peyton Robinson threw for three scored and rushed for another, and Gavin Rupe hauled in a pair of TD receptions for the Raiders.

Nick Maupin and Chase Hartsock each recorded an interception to lead the North defense.

Seymour 60, Sullivan Central 0

SEYMOUR — Austin Brewster put up touchdown runs of 45, 9 and 21 yards to lead the Eagles past the Cougars in Northeast Conference play.

Tyler Cooper threw for three touchdowns for Seymour (4-0, 2-0).

Central (0-5, 0-2) was held to just 103 yards of total offense.