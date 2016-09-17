Evans throws for 5 TDs, Hokies crush Eagles

Evans played just the first three quarters, leaving with the Hokies (2-1, 1-0) leading 42-0. He hit Isaiah Ford twice for touchdowns and also found Travon McMillian, Chris Cunningham and Sam Rogers for TDs. McMillian also scored on a 7-yard run.

Ford’s second touchdown came when he was double covered and still came down with the ball at the back of the end zone.

“After I threw it, I said, ‘Oh, that ball should not have been thrown,’ ”Evans said. “I’m probably going to hear about that tomorrow.”

The Eagles (1-2, 0-2) didn’t reach triple figures in total yards until late in the third quarter and finished the game with fewer first downs, six, than Virginia Tech had touchdowns

Free safety John Johnson said if the Eagles had any hard feelings about the Hokies running up the score, BC should have played better defense.

“It got a little redundant, running the same plays and gashing us on the same plays,” he said.

It was the 10th consecutive ACC loss for Boston College.

The Hokies also did not commit a turnover after fumbling away the ball nine times over their first two games.