Big defensive plays send Falcons to homecoming win

Volunteer is off to a 3-2 start with an open date coming up. The last time the Falcons were 3-2 was in 2003 when Gene Venable was the coach and most of the current players had not even started school.

That year, current Falcons coach Barry Jones and assistant Mike Castle were part of the coaching staff at Gate City that won a state championship.

“Our defense played very well tonight,” said Jones. “They had those two big stops but I think we lost our intensity in the third quarter. But we made the big play on defense and Jake was there to pick it up and get the score.”

Volunteer’s defense got a stop on the visitors’ first drive and Zac Christian sprinted 46 yards on the Falcons’ second play from scrimmage and Matt Kinkead added the PAT.

The Grizzlies came storming back for a first-and-goal at the Falcons’ 9. But Bradley Bridgeman tackled Jake Phillips for a 5-yard loss and, three plays later, Matt Simpson and Bridgeman stopped Jacob Bunch inches short of the goal line.

“I saw my old middle school coach (Andy Collins) was coaching for the other team and that fired me up a little bit,” Bridgeman noted. “I just do whatever my coach tells me to do.”

Bridgeman, Falcons defensive coordinator Justin Hite said, is the team’s physical leader who set the tone in the first quarter when he popped Grainger’s quarterback.

“It showed we were ready to play,” Hite noted. “I put a lot on him this week.

“Grainger is very well coached and you know they have a lot of options, so I put a lot of checks in this week. It’s easy to call a play when you know they can bail you out if you call the wrong one.

“These boys deserve everything good that has come their way,” Hite added. “This community is a very special place to be.”

Dalton Conn gave the Grizzlies excellent field position when he returned a punt to the Falcons’ 38 at the end of the first period. But four plays later, Salyer’s tackle on fourth down had the Falcons in business again.

Luke Dorton followed by tossing a 31-yard strike to Salyer. Seven plays later, Dorton plunged the final step to give Volunteer a 14-0 lead at the half.

On the visitors’ first possession in the second half, Avery Venoy stripped the Grainger quarterback of the ball. Salyer scooped up the loose pigskin and went 65 yards with the fumble to extend the advantage to 20-0.

“I wasn’t sure who caused the fumble, but I was in the right place at the right time and picked the ball up,” Salyer said.

“The defense won this game tonight,” he added. “Coach Hite just puts me in the right position and I play the way I have been taught. It was a perfect ending to homecoming.”

Grainger finally got on the board in the fourth quarter. Ryan Lawson tackled Christian in the end zone for a safety and the Grizzlies marched 56 yards on six plays for their only touchdown of the night.

Jacob Bunch plunged the final step for the 6-pointer and added the 2-point conversion, but it was too little, too late.

Grainger was without the services of a couple of players, but coach Chad Tate said that’s the nature of the game.

“Injuries are just a part of it,” Tate said. “There’s no excuses. Just tip the hat to Volunteer. They did a good job. We have to execute a little better. We moved the ball up and down the field and had opportunities to score but penalties and just kicking ourselves in the foot hurt us.”