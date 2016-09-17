Bears bolt out of the gates, speed past 'Pack

Union’s senior running back rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries over the first two quarters to lead the Bears to a 42-6 Mountain District win over the Ridgeview Wolfpack at Ridgeview Stadium

Fannon’s exploits included a 55-yard carry and another for 48, both during a 28-point second quarter for the Bears (3-1, 1-0).

After the Bears’ Zack Qualls ripped off a 60-yard interception return for a touchdown in the waning seconds of the opening quarter, Union scored on all four of its possessions in the second quarter. Fannon figured in all four TDs with scoring runs of 9 and 6 yards and two big-yardage runs that set up a 9-yard touchdown run by Bears quarterback Bailey Turner and a 19-yard touchdown pass from Turner to Donnie Guerrant.

The always-humble Fannon gave credit to God and his blockers for his successful night.

“Those big runs don’t come without good blocking,” Fannon said “Our line blocked great and our wide receivers blocked well down the field.”

One thing the Bears did not do well was play disciplined. Coach Travis Turner’s squad was flagged 15 times for 135 yards while Ridgeview was penalized just twice for 25 yards. The penalties cost the Bears substantially in the first quarter, killing two potentially strong drives.

“I was not happy at all with the penalties, especially early. I’m not sure what was going on. We’ll have to take a look at the film,” Turner said.

Ridgeview (1-3, 0-2) struggled throughout the game offensively, but the Wolfpack defense held its own against the more experienced Bears offense. That seemed to change when Qualls intercepted a pass and returned it for the first score of the game with 23 seconds left in the quarter.

“Sometimes it looks like when one thing goes wrong, we don’t know how to react,” said Ridgeview coach Rick Mullins. “We’ve got to be able to react better than that. I thought we played the first quarter well. And then we had that pick-6 and we kind of hung our head a little bit. You’re not going to win many games when you hang your head.”

Union added its final touchdown of the night on a 9-yard run from Avery Jenkins with 1:24 to play in the third quarter.

Ridgeview’s lone score came with 10:05 left in the game on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Noah Mullins to Jacob Hensley.