South sweeps Elizabethton in Three Rivers volleyball

The win over the Cyclones puts the Lady Rebels at least two games up on the field with just four matches to play as South goes for its third Three Rivers title in as many years in the league.

Outside of a lull in the early portion of set two that found South trailing 13-7, the Lady Rebels were in control throughout.

“That could have been a big turnaround if Elizabethton had been able to win that set,” said South coach Wendy Ratliff. “When we went to Elizabethton, it was point for point the whole way.”

South’s recovery from the deficit wasn’t necessarily with strong swings at the net, but good decision-making and placement on its attacks.

“South is a smart team and started hitting the open spots,” said Elizabethton coach Leslee Bradley. “When they started doing that, we should have made an adjustment and we didn’t. That’s my fault; I should have made an adjustment there.”

Chloe Hambrick led Elizabethton with five kills and eight digs. Madyson Smith and Sydney Goodsell added four kills each with Smith also dishing out five assists. Morgan Smith handed out eight assists, and Mary Beth Biggs came up with nine digs.

South (19-15, 8-0) got 15 kills, 17 assists, seven digs and three aces from Hannah Price. Rachel DeLung also distributed 17 assists with nine digs and seven assists. Olivia Kent added six kills from the right side with Emma Fake and Meredith St. Clair four each. Fake also made five digs with Madeline Leslie notching six and St. Clair four.

Ratliff credits her team’s development to several weekend tournament excursions including the Rocky Top Classic in Gatlinburg and the Choo-Choo Classic in Chattanooga. The Lady Rebels are headed for a tournament in the mid-state next weekend.

“We’ve played a lot of good competition, and as a result, we’ve tweaked some things and are continuing to get better. We are starting to fire in three different hitting positions and our defense is working better.”