Rebels dominant in Raider Run 

In the boys high school race, South’s Tyler Youngblood and Zach Johnson finished one-two as they led the Rebels’ contingent with five runners finishing in the top eight. Volunteer was a distant second followed by Sullivan East.

“The girls surprised me today but the boys did not,” said Rebels head coach Terry Hutson. “The girls have really improved and I am very proud of them. A lot of credit goes to my assistant, Hunter Jordan. He has brought along a lot of new things that we do in practice.

“Our girls went through a lot of adversity throughout the season and I am really proud of them. They deserve this win as much as anybody. They finished second at Greeneville a couple of weeks ago.”

Hutson said his boys team is pretty deep with nine boys while Youngblood and Johnson lead the way, but there is not a lot of difference between his number three through number seven in his lineup.

Youngblood, who finished ninth at state last year, said the hard work of the Rebels is beginning to shine through.

“This year I’ve had a lot of success because I was being pushed last year, and it is a great feeling coming out here and being able to push through today,” said the senior. “Learning from the best, so to speak, has helped me. We are working hard and it is paying off. My teammates are willing to work anytime I want to.”

In the girls 5000m, Sullivan East’s Paige Roberts eked out the win while Unicoi County’s Megan Todd and Tri-Cities Christian’s Rachel Carpenter finish second and third. It was Roberts’ third victory at North.

Sullivan East coach Ryan Williamson said he is proud to see his team carry on the tradition at East that goes back to the early ’70s and Chuck Brown.

“Our boys finished second at state last year, and we are looking to continue that success,” said Williamson. “Paige likes to run here. She really likes the course. Last year she was leading, and they sent her on the wrong turn and ended up second, but they gave both runners first place.”

North’s cross country coach Anthony Gragg said he and his assistant Debbi Booher are just following in the footsteps of Charlie Hubbard and David Piercy, previous cross country coaches at North.

“The numbers were down today I think because of the weather, but I just hope the event continues to grow,” said Gragg.

John Sevier’s Macee Pickup captured the girls 2,500m run while Greeneville’s Colby Freeman won the middle school boys race.