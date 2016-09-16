Conference matchups highlight Friday's prep football schedule

And now is the time to step up.

Tonight’s prep schedule is dotted with conference matchups, and teams hoping to make postseason appearances must win these all-important contests.

Cherokee (2-1, 1-0) travels to Sullivan South (1-3, 0-1) to take on the Rebels in Death Valley.

The Chiefs are coming off a hard-fought 56-54 win over Cocke County last week.

“This is a chance for us to win a big conference game,” said Cherokee coach Cody Baugh. “One of our goals is to host a postseason game, and to do that we have to place a great deal of importance on conference matchups.”

With this being South’s homecoming, Baugh expects the Rebels to be fired up, especially after winning their first game of the season last week in a thriller against Gate City.

“We can’t be distracted by all the festivities,” added Baugh. “We have to remain focused on us and our goals.”

The Rebels’ victory last Friday has been a big boost going into tonight’s game against a Chiefs team that is very athletic and aggressive.

“You could see confidence from our players this week in practice,” said South coach Sam Haynie. “They like the feeling of winning.

“It shows them the fruits of all their labor,” added Haynie. “We’re getting better and hope that win leads to more.”

Volunteer (2-2, 0-1) will also celebrate homecoming tonight with a conference clash against visiting Grainger (1-2, 0-1).

The Falcons upended Northview Academy 42-21 last week while Grainger was on the short end of a 35-0 score against Scott High School.

Volunteer coach Barry Jones knows the importance of tonight’s contest.

“This is a chance for us to improve to 3-2 and get a conference win going into our bye week,” said Jones. “As we look down our schedule, our kids know that they can compete with the other schools. They just need to continue to believe in themselves.”

The Grizzlies are a bit of a two-headed monster.

“They play two offenses,” added Jones. “They have a power game and a spread game. They do what works for them best.

“We’ll have to have a couple of different defensive plans ready for Friday.”

In other action in Northeast Tennessee, Dobyns-Bennett (2-2, 0-1) travels to Hardin Valley (2-2, 1-0) while Science Hill (2-1, 0-1) is at Maryville (4-0, 1-0).

Tennessee High (2-2, 0-1) takes on Daniel Boone (2-1, 0-0) in Gray with Sullivan North (2-1, 0-1) at South Greene (3-1, 1-0); Sullivan Central (0-4, 0-1) at Seymour (3-0, 1-0); Sullivan East (3-0, 1-0) at Greeneville (4-0, 1-0); and J.I. Burton (0-3) at Unaka (1-3).

In Southwest Virginia, Bluefield, W.Va., takes on Gate City (0-3) at Legion Field while Castlewood (2-1) is at Hurley; Eastside (0-3) travels to Lee (2-0); with Thomas Walker (0-3, 0-1) at Rye Cove (0-3, 0-0); Twin Springs (2-1) at Patrick Henry; John Battle (1-2) at Lebanon; Wise Central (2-1) at Richlands (3-0) and Union (2-1, 0-0) at Ridgeview (1-2, 0-1).