South cruises past Volunteer in girls soccer

Playing without all-region center-mid Taylor Lane and keeper Hope Hiester throughout and most of the match without Sierra Deering, the South offense still executed with ease in the first 40.

“I thought we did some good things in the first half,” said South coach Keith Parker. “I needed to rest some of the girls who are hurt and get ready for two big conference matches against Happy Valley and Elizabethton next week.”

Rachel Phillips rotated back from on top to relieve Lane and assisted on two Lady Rebels goals and scored another. Mattie Topping notched a brace for South with Brenna Henderson and Tristen Mintz also striking for the Lady Rebels (5-5-0).

“We spread around the offense, which we are going to have to do to win those big conference matches and advance in the postseason,” added Parker. “So I’m happy to see us progress there, especially with some of the pieces we had missing tonight.”

Volunteer avoided the clean sheet in the 76th minute when Alex Stevens worked free from just outside the box and found the net just inside the right post.

“I’m proud of our girls for stepping up and scoring the late goal there,” said Volunteer coach Lance Arnold. “We didn’t quit and had a lot of fun out there.”

Arnold said the sides have very similar technical expertise and skill, but overall time on the pitch weighed heavily in the Lady Rebels’ favor.

“The score is definitely not indicative of how we play the game,” added Arnold. “We’ve come a long way this season, and the girls have so much heart and soul. Our character speaks for itself with our actions on and off the field. I couldn’t be more blessed to be their coach.”