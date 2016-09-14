Lady Cougars come out tough in win over Falcons

For their match Tuesday, players for Sullivan Central and Volunteer wore purple in Rabun’s memory and the teams held a moment of silence prior to the start of the Lady Cougars’ 25-17, 25-19, 25-18 victory.

Logan Kemp, Central’s first-year head coach, said he hoped to see his team continue to play well in the second half of the season and he wasn’t disappointed.

“We wanted to be clicking together as a team and they did a good job tonight picking up anything Volunteer put at us,” Kemp said. “Offensively we’re always going to be strong and that’s what we’re looking for day in and day out.

“It’s nice having that tall front line and when we get our serving game going, everything else just starts falling into place.”

The Lady Cougars’ front row dominated play at the net, and they never trailed in either the first or third game. The Lady Falcons were able to hang close in the second game, which was knotted seven times, the last at 13, before the visitors pulled away for the win.

The first game was tied at 6 when play by Central’s Nakayla Fink and King College commit Kayley Holtzclaw and the serve of Alyssa Giles boosted the Lady Cougars to a 16-9 advantage.

“Madison Dye was strong tonight with 11 kills and she also had a good serving game,” Kemp said of the Tusculum signee. “Kayley Holtzclaw is always going to be a big offensive power for us. She had nine kills tonight.”

Central setter Sydney Hurd registered 31 assists and eight digs, Camille Lucas notched six kills and nine digs, and Giles ended the night with eight kills and seven digs.

Volunteer coach April Skeen said her players did not bring the same intensity they had been playing with, though she said she thought Rabun’s death may have factored into their performance.

“The whole volleyball community is heartbroken for Boone and a lot of my girls were teammates with her in club ball,” Skeen said. “I’m sure that weighed heavily on their minds. We send our deepest condolences to them.”

Alyssa Hatley led the Lady Falcons at the net with 14 kills while also coming up with five digs. Avery Wills registered 14 assists, and sophomore Aubrey Cobb hustled her way to eight digs and served up a pair of aces.