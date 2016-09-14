Lady Blue Devils rebound, beat Cougars in 4

Gate City was in good shape in the first set, up 20-17, before Central went on an 8-0 run. King College commit Kayley Holtzclaw was key for the Lady Cougars in the frame, knocking down six kills.

“We lost energy and enthusiasm late in the first-game loss,” Gate City coach Amy Reed noted. “We need time on the court to develop our rhythm, our push, and do the little things right.”

The Lady Blue Devils (3-2) bounced back in the second set thanks to strong play by senior Cori Baker and freshman Aubrie Penley, who each had four kills in the frame. They went up 12-2 in the third set. Senior setter Abby Sallee, who totaled 43 assists for the match, had five service points and a dozen assists in the critical third set. Junior Hope Spivey smashed six kills in the third set as part of her 13 for the match.

“We started fast but then slacked up in the first-game loss,” Spivey noted. “We picked it up the rest of the match to get the win.”

Baker had six kills and Spivey contributed three kills and two aces in the match-clinching fourth game, which saw Central hold a 12-11 lead before Gate City rallied.

Baker led the Lady Devils with 18 kills, also tallying two blocks.

“We played a good match,” Baker said. “We played a lot faster than we did against Battle last night. Playing fast is our strength.”

Holtzclaw paced Central (12-6) with 15 kills and three blocks.

“We need to come out ready to play and with a lot of energy,” she noted. “We were dead on the court and didn’t have much communication. We also had way too many hitting errors.”

Tusculum College commit Madison Dye added 13 kills for Central, and Sydney Hurd delivered 34 assists and came up with a dozen digs.

“We just struggled all through the match,” said first-year Central coach Logan Kemp. “Gate City didn’t show us anything that we hadn’t seen; we just had problems serving and passing. You can’t win doing those things.”