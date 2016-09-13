Lady Trailblazers win for Kaylee

The chorus rang frequently throughout Bobby Snyder Gymnasium on Tuesday evening and louder yet again after Daniel Boone had completed an emotional 25-15, 26-28, 25-19, 22-25, 17-15 triumph over Dobyns-Bennett in a spectacular five-setter.

The Lady Trailblazers volleyball team was playing for the first time without junior setter Kaylee Rabun, who was lost in an automobile accident Saturday afternoon while on her way to watch friends play the sport she so dearly loved, some of whom were on the opposite side of the net from her Boone teammates on this night.

Fans filling the lower half and much of the upper half of the Boone gym donned purple, Kaylee’s favorite color. Boone also wore purple jerseys for the match, supplied by rival Science Hill. The Lady ’Blazers sported purple hair ribbons and the Lady Indians white headbands with Kaylee’s initials and the No. 3.

“I have no words for that,” said Boone coach Chelsea Spivey, tasked with navigating her squad through unspeakable loss that would challenge any veteran coach twice her age, but yet doing so valiantly and with compassion, character and leadership.

“I can’t even begin to describe how proud I am of my volleyball team, of our student section, our faculty and our community,” Spivey added. “I can’t begin to describe how thankful I am to all those people who came to support us and the support from Dobyns-Bennett High School and coach (Megan) Devine and Science Hill High School and coach (Christina) Maiden. It’s been overwhelming.”

Before the match, the crowd shared in 16 moments of silence in remembrance of Rabun, who died on her 16th birthday. During the national anthem and team introductions, Boone’s Whitney Sams and Victoria Barrett brought Rabun’s No. 3 jersey to the lineup. Finally, the Lady ’Blazers played the first three points of the match with only five players, winning two of the three, and when Boone scored its third point of the night, the crowd erupted in cheers.

“When we decided we were going to play this game, we decided we were going to play for Kaylee,” Spivey said. “I could tell during warmups, we were hitting harder than I have ever seen us hit and passing better than I’ve ever seen us pass. Honestly, she was here with us. Kaylee was definitely here.”

As a backdrop, Boone (14-2, 6-1) earned a pivotal Big 7 Conference win and moved into a tie with the Lady Indians (14-6, 6-1) atop the league standings with five regular-season matches to play.

Boone trailed but once in the first set, 3-2, before earning that third point. Leading just 12-10, the Lady ’Blazers got a kill from freshman Jaycie Jenkins to jump-start a 13-5 run to take the first set.

The second stanza saw neither side lead by more than two and featured 13 ties. D-B forged a 20-18 lead on a Courtney Whitson ace but Boone fought back with two straight. Again, the Lady Indians surged ahead by two, 22-20, on an Abby Byington winner, but again, Boone drew even. After ties at 23 and 24, Boone gained set point and was one point way on a brilliant push shot to the right corner from Makayla Ledford.

But D-B got two kills from Chelsea Crussell and another ace from Whitson to even the match.

Boone trailed early in the third set until a kill from Kaitlyn Harville gave the Lady ’Blazers the lead for good at 13-12. Carrier and Harville had big shot after big shot down the stretch, several coming via scintillating defense from libero Sams and defensive specialists Barrett and Jada Bledsoe.

Again, the Lady Indians gained an early advantage in the fourth only to see Boone fight back for an 18-16 lead. But D-B rolled of a 9-4 spurt, spurred by the efforts of Byington, McCoy Hensley and Crussell at the net, the shot-making and deft setting of Sydney Carrier and stingy defense from Olivia McMakin and Staley Humphries.

For a bit early in the fifth set, it appeared Boone might have hit empty on the emotional tank but, down 8-3, Jenkins landed her sixth kill of the night to get emotion back on the side of the Lady ’Blazers.

Three consecutive kills from Mackenzie Carrier tied the set at 8. Carrier finished the night with a match-high 22 kills.

“I was getting a lot of help,” Carrier said. “Jesus was up there and so was Kaylee.”

Another Crussell kill stopped the Boone rally and gave D-B a one-point edge once more. Crussell, a club teammate of Rabun’s with KVC, played perhaps her finest match at D-B, finishing with a dozen kills, three aces and two blocks.

“I did play for Kaylee, we all were,” Crussell said. “It was really jumbled with some scattered feelings.”

A Harville kill worked from a brilliant Barrett dig and pass put Boone up 11-10, but back-to-back winners by Byington and a Crussell ace had D-B two points away from victory at 13-11.

But Harville wouldn’t be denied, delivering three straight kills to give Boone its first match point. A brilliant block by Crussell tied the set at 14 and another Byington kill warded off a second Boone match point before Harville landed yet another kill to put Boone up 16-15.

Ledford’s perfect push, this time to the vacant left corner, clinched the match.

Harville finished with nine digs and eight kills, the majority of which came in the deciding fifth set.

“Kaylee was with me, I felt her,” said an emotional Harville. “I had her on my shoulders that fifth game saying ‘You can do this. You’ve got to push a little harder, you’ve got to push a little harder.’ ”

The emotions ran high on both sides of the net.

“It was pretty emotional for a lot of our girls and our staff,” Devine said. “Kaylee played on our club and we all loved her. It was hard being here. Boone had a great fan section and they had a lot of heart.”

Byington also finished with a dozen kills for D-B. Sydney Carrier dished out 49 assists and had nine kills. McMakin came up with 39 digs, Morgan Rogers added 14 digs and Humphries had 28 to go with four aces.

“We didn’t know what to expect coming in,” Devine added. “At times we had some great moments. I thought Abby Byington did a great job attacking and our defense was good most of the night. We fought but made some errors at the wrong time.”

Sams finished with 27 digs.

“Tonight was all for Kaylee,” Mackenzie Carrier said. “Every move we made, every thought we had and every point we scored was for her.

“We couldn’t have even stepped on the court if it wasn’t for her and the people around us. We wouldn’t have made it. The way D-B hugged us even after we won meant so much. We have been rallied around and it was good to come out here and play for Kaylee and show the school that we are OK and they can be, too.”

“The whole team was close to Kaylee so I knew it was going to be hard. I knew it was going to be emotional,” Spivey said. “I was really scared how we would react to the crowd, the No. 3s, but they came out with the mindset they were going to win this one for Kaylee.

“I hope this win not only helped us, but helped our student body who loved Kaylee so much and also helped the whole entire community.”