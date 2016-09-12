Lady Rebels top 'Toppers on night both teams remember Kaylee

The colors were in memory of Daniel Boone’s Kaylee Rabun.

Rabun and her boyfriend, Ryan Sanders, were on the way to Gatlinburg where several of Rabun’s volleyball-playing friends from David Crockett, Dobyns-Bennett and South were participating in the Rocky Top Classic when a single-car accident near Morristown claimed the life of the Lady Trailblazers setter on her 16th birthday.

The Lady Rebels were set to play in the Silver Bracket finals of the tournament when word came of the tragedy.

“The girls learned about Kaylee between the semifinals and finals,” said South coach Wendy Ratliff. “They were devastated and really upset. I didn’t know if they were up to playing anymore.”

The Lady Hilltoppers weren’t part of the Rocky Top tournament, but several played club ball alongside Rabun at KVC — among them Alexis Whiteside, Chloe Foster, Abby Stout and Caitlin Crockett. Science Hill coach Christina Maiden had worked with Rabun since Rabun was a sixth-grader at Gray Elementary School.

On Monday, Science Hill wore purple jerseys and teal hair ribbons, Rabun’s favorite two colors.

“We are supporting Kaylee’s family and Ryan because we loved her dearly and we are going to miss her a lot,” Crockett said. “We know she loved this sport and we want to support her as much as we can.”

The Lady Rebels’ Maddie Townsend also was a teammate of Rabun’s at KVC, and South players wore purple ribbons Monday.

“We love her and we played in her honor,” an emotional Townsend said. “I just want her to be up there watching us.”

Each of Rabun’s club teammates played courageously in South’s 25-18, 25-14, 25-15 win. Crockett and Stout produced six winners each and Stout had four blocks for Science Hill. Townsend had four winners for South.

“Not an easy night for them to play, but I’m proud of the character they are showing,” Maiden said.

The Lady ’Toppers (3-17) played evenly most of the first set and trailed just 18-17 before South pulled away. The Lady Rebels took control fairly early in the second and third frame, but the Lady ‘Toppers still had their moments.

“We have played well most all season and we played well tonight,” Maiden said. ‘We just play just below where we need to and manage to hang in there. We just need push over the hump.”

The Lady Rebels (18-15) competed over the weekend without all-stater Hannah Price, who stayed home to take the ACT. Price saw somewhat limited front-row action against Science Hill as well.

“Hannah is awesome,” Ratliff noted. “But this weekend and tonight was an opportunity for some others to figure out what they need to do on the front row. They took the challenge and accepted it and I think we had a lot of growth and that carried over into tonight.”

Price didn’t take her place in the rotation on the front row until halfway through the second set, but she still led South with eight winners along with 11 assists and three aces. Meredith St. Clair and Olivia Kent also had six winners. St. Clair also served three aces as did Rachel DeLung and Emma Fake. DeLung dished out 17 assists and Fake raked four winners. Madeline Leslie contributed six digs.

Makenzie Freeman led the Lady ‘Toppers with eight winners and also had 11 digs. Meredith Fullbright handed out 27 assists and freshman libero Riley Layton picked up 15 digs.