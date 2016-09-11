Battle belongs to Vols

The fumble came after Virginia Tech had completely dominated the first quarter, outgaining the Vols 204-28 and sprinting to a 14-0 advantage.

The Vols scored on the first play after the fumble — a Josh Dobbs pass to Jauan Jennings, who outjumped the defensive coverage in the right corner of the end zone.

“Football is a game of momentum,” said Tennessee coach Butch Jones. “We wanted to hunt the football and that turnover changed the momentum and the complexion of the game completely.”

The UT defense stiffened on the ensuing Hokies possession and after taking over on its own 10, Tennessee drove 90 yards in just four plays to tie the game at 14.

A key play in the drive was a Dobbs 40-yard run that broke Jimmy Streeter’s Tennessee record for most career rushing yards by a quarterback. Two plays later, it was Josh Malone who outworked the Hokies’ secondary on another jump ball from Dobbs for a 38-yard touchdown.

“We knew we had to hit some big splash plays on the vertical passes because Virginia Tech challenges you in man coverage and outnumbers you on the run,” Jones said. “Josh did a good job on putting the ball in position for Jauan and Josh to go get the ball.”

The Vols scored again after a 13-yard Virginia Tech punt, this time settling on a 34-yard field goal by Aaron Medley. The final score of the quarter came on Dobbs’ 5-yard keeper, giving the Vols a 24-14 halftime lead.

“We woke up a little bit and we played Tennessee-style football,” Jones noted. “We talked about hunting some turnovers and winning the red zone.”

The Vols offense also got a boost with the insertion of Jack Jones on the offensive line.

“We had some individuals earn more reps with their work during the week,” Jones said. “Jack was one of those and we were looking for a spark, looking for some combinations up front.”

Tennessee’s offensive onslaught continued in the third quarter. On a third-and-15, Dobbs eluded the Hokies’ rush and found Alvin Kamara for a 23-yard touchdown, Dobbs’ third touchdown pass of the contest.

Virginia Tech momentarily held the fort, countering with a 26-yard field goal from Joey Slye. But two more Hokies fumbles led to two more Vols touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Dobbs kept around left end on a 27-yard scamper and one play after Vols defensive tackle Shy Tuttle outraced Hokies quarterback Jerod Evans after a high snap, John Kelly ripped through from 4 yards out to extend the Vols’ cushion to 45-17.

Dobbs finished with 106 yards on 14 keepers and completed 10 of 19 pass attempts. Although he totaled only 91 yards through the air, the senior did throw for three scores, accounting for each of the Vols’ first five touchdowns.

“There was no reason to panic being down 14-0 in the first quarter,” said Dobbs. “Our defense did a great job all night of getting us in great field position and we as an offense were able to capitalize. We had some lackluster possession in the first quarter, but then we just executed.”

Virginia Tech quarterback Jerod Evans completed 20 of 28 passes for 214 yards and a score. His 7-yard toss to Sam Rogers put the Hokies ahead 7-0. Travon McMillian rushed 14 times for 127 yards and his 69-yard sprint around left end upped the Tech lead to 14-0.

After fumbling four times and losing all four in last week’s win over Liberty, Virginia Tech fumbled five times, losing all five against the Vols.

“Turnovers have raised their heads in a huge way the first two ballgames,” said first-year Hokies coach Justin Fuente. “We’ve got to do a better job of emphasizing ball security, to say the least. Tennessee played hard and deserved to win. I’m proud of some things we did out there, but the turnovers and some lack of discipline out there was very disappointing.”

Three of the fumbles were recovered by Micah Abernathy, the first player in Vols history to recover three fumbles in a single game. Abernathy also broke up the final pass in last week’s win over Appalachian State.

“Micah has great instincts for the football and he’s always around the football,” UT’s coach said. “He’s turning into one of our leaders on that side of the ball.”

Virginia Tech outgained the Vols 400-330, but the Hokies managed just 196 yards to Tennessee’s 302 in the final three quarters.

“We played assignment football on defense,” Jones noted. “We missed some assignments and had some misfits that led to a couple of big plays early. We’ll have to get those corrected.”

The game was played in front of an all-time college football attendance record of 156,990, easily outdistancing the 115,109 at Michigan Stadium for the Wolverines’ game against Notre Dame in 2013.

“The event in its entirety was fantastic and the environment was exceptional,” Fuente said. “I thought it was a beautiful setting and a beautiful arena.”

“What a spectacle. It will never be replicated it will never be duplicated,” Jones said. “It was an incredible experience that our student-athletes will never forget.

“And it’s good to be 2-0.”