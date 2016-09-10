Salyer tops 200 yards in Falcons' win over Cougars

The Cougars (2-1) scored first, on a 45-yard strike from Justin Howard to Haidan McGee, but Volunteer reeled off 21 unanswered points to grab a 21-14 lead at the half.

Coach Barry Jones said his Falcons came out ready to play against a very good football team .

“That is one of the better quarterbacks we will see and he just a junior,” Jones said of Howard. “They got loose some, but our kids’ resiliency showed through. They did not get down on themselves after their first score on us.

“Our offensive line blocked well, but we had way too many penalties. Matt Simpson made a couple of great catches. The holding calls we got outside, I will take that because our kids were hustling out there to try to spring our running back around the corner. Just a great team effort.”

The Falcons (2-2) added a touchdown in the third quarter on a Colton Mayes 22-yard run, and the defense limited the Cougars to a three-and-out in the period.

On the Falcons’ punt return, Northview was whistled for a late hit to set up Volunteer at the visitors’ 47-yard line. Salyer reeled off four consecutive carries to set the stage for the first of Dorton’s two 20-yard touchdown runs. Matt Kinkead booted all six PATs.

Salyer said Volunteer had spent a week of practice concentrating on Northview’s explosive offense and that it felt really good to avenge last year’s loss in Pigeon Forge. The team also welcomed back Hamilton Falin on the opposite side of the four linebackers.

“Hamilton does things you can’t even describe,” said Salyer, a junior. “He is a force on the other side. We can line him up on a lot of things and this week we had him as a spy on their quarterback because he is so mobile. He did a great job.”

The game saw a total of 266 yards of penalties: 135 by the Falcons and 131 by the Cougars. Volunteer had 336 yards of total offense. The Cougars had 438 but lost their starting quarterback in the third quarter.

“That is a well-coached bunch,” Falcons defensive coordinator Justin Hite said of Northview. “Tonight we made some plays when I had them in position and they also made some plays when I did not have them in position. ... Jake Salyer is my hero. I told him I wanted to be just like him when I grow up.”

Said Volunteer offensive coordinator Make Castle: “Jake just has God-given ability and it is not one of those things you can coach.”