Prep roundup: Generals deny Raiders with late stop

The Generals (2-0) took a 21-6 lead early in the third quarter when quarterback Connor Pendergraft scored his second touchdown of the game on a 3-yard run.

Burton (0-3) answered with a 61-yard TD run by Tyree Bolling and a 7-yard scoring run by Austin Lane to narrow the deficit to 21-20.

Logan Rasnic put Lee ahead 28-20 on a 4-yard TD run with 7:23 to go.

Mikey Culbertson bulled his way into the end zone from a yard out to bring the Raiders to within 28-26. Burton went for two, but the Generals stuffed the run for the win.

Rasnic led Lee with 75 yards on 15 carries and Pendergraft added 51 yards on 13 rushes.

Bolling totaled 184 yards on 18 carries and Culbertson rushed 25 times for a bruising 158 yards to lead Burton.

Letcher County 39, Wise Central 20

NORTON — Nicholas Sergent threw for four touchdowns to lead the Cougars (2-2) over the Warriors in an interstate clash.

Letcher County’s Tanner Lucas caught two passes for TDs and returned a punt 84 yards for another score to lead the squad out of Kentucky.

Isaiah McAmis connected with Harold Osborne for Central’s first score of the game. McAmis later scored on a 53-yard run and Trevor Shupe had a 6-yard rushing touchdown for the Warriors (2-1).

Chilhowie 54, Twin Springs 6

NICKELSVILLE — The Warriors went on the road and dismantled the Titans for the non-district win.

Holden McNew rushed for 92 yards on 24 carries for Twin Springs (2-1). Quarterback Justin Grizzle threw for 101 yards, and Carter Burke hauled in three receptions for 81 yards for the Titans.

Paintsville 38, Ridgeview 0

CLINTWOOD — Darren Morris threw two TD passes to James Allen in the first quarter and the Tigers out of Kentucky throttled the Wolfpack in a cross-border matchup.

Paintsville (4-0) had 377 yards of total offense while holding Ridgeview (1-2) to only 77. Kent Phelps rushed for a pair of TDs for the Tigers and Alex Spencer ran for one.

Honaker 50, Eastside 25

HONAKER — Hartley Hilton rushed for 193 yards and scored two touchdowns to power the Tigers to the victory over the Spartans.

Hilton scored on runs of 30 and 29 yards.

Tyler Elam led Eastside (0-3) with 123 yards rushing. He had TD runs of 3 and 27 yards and threw a 6-yard touchdown pass.

Elizabethton 14, Daniel Boone 6

GRAY — The Cyclones forced six fumbles by the Trailblazers — recovering five of them — in their non-conference road win.

Corey Russell and Carter Everett had one rushing TD apiece for Elizabethton.

Mouin Tannous scored on a 3-yard run for Daniel Boone (2-1).

Statesville 34, Trinity Academy 13

GRAY — Canaan Cox had three TDs on 231 yards rushing to lead the Lions over the Knights.

Brennan Settle completed 7 of 14 passes for 97 yards for Statesville (4-0).

Grayson Vaughn connected with Peyton Kegley for a 45-yard TD pass for Trinity Academy (2-1), and Kegley also scored on a pick-6.