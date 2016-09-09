D-B hosts Sevier County for homecoming game

The Smoky Bears (1-2) picked up their first win last week, 31-7, over Cocke County. D-B (1-2) suffered its second straight loss, 37-28, to William Blount.

Sevier County is rebuilding after losing most of its key players from a team that made it all the way to the Class 5A state title game last year.

“They are young and inexperienced,” said D-B coach Graham Clark. “But they got a good win last week.

“I just can’t remember a time when both our teams came into this game with 1-2 records,” added Clark.

While the Indians have been productive on offense this season, they have been held back by penalties, many coming at crucial times.

“This past week we made a great effort to address the penalty situation,” said Clark. “But these are great young men on our football team and they are a joy to be around. I’m really looking forward to Friday night.

“It’s the Battle of Kingsport; let’s get it on,” Clark said.

In Southwest Virginia, Lee travels to J.I. Burton for a non-district clash that is very important to both squads.

The Raiders (0-2) lost starting quarterback Houston Thacker in last week’s loss at Chilhowie. He broke his collarbone and has been replaced by junior Andrew Cavins.

“Andrew is a hard worker,” said Burton coach Jim Adams. “The thing is we will still be Norton. We will continue to do what we do best and that’s run the ball.”

Lee (1-0) had to postpone last week’s game with Lebanon because of the death of one of the Pioneers’ players. The Generals were also dealing with the death of a family member of one of their teammates.

“We’re just looking forward to getting back on the field and thinking about football,” said Lee coach Jeremy Pendergraft.

The time off has given the Generals’ junior quarterback Connor Pendergraft time to heal from a preseason injury.

“Connor didn’t play in our benefit game or in Week 1,” added coach Pendergraft. “This should finally give us an honest look at our offense.”

Coach Pendergraft knows that even without their starting quarterback, the Raiders will still be a challenge.

“Burton is well coached and they have great linemen,” said Pendergraft. “Regardless of who is under center, they will run behind that veteran line.”

Burton will also host its 2006 Region D championship team as part of tonight’s festivities.

In other games across the region tonight, Elizabethton is at Daniel Boone, Cocke County at Cherokee, Northview Academy visits Volunteer and Science Hill travels to Clyde Erwin in Asheville.

Also, Castlewood is at Thomas Walker, David Crockett at Union, Eastside at Honaker, Rye Cove at Hancock County, Chilhowie goes to Twin Springs, John Battle is at Holston, Letcher County Central, Ky., goes to Wise Central and Paintsville, Ky., is at Ridgeview.