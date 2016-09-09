Blue Devils come up one yard short against Rebels

After the Rebels failed to convert a fourth-and-one at the Gate City 46 with 30.1 seconds remaining, Blue Devil quarterback Hunter Collier, who had been writhing in pain on the turf after a fourth-down incompletion just two minutes earlier, found Cade Lane for 27 yards to the Rebel 23. After a near-miss in the South end zone and a drop inside the Rebel ten-yard-line, Collier found Lane again on a crossing pattern at about the Rebel ten.

Lane appeared headed for the corner pylon before South defensive back Jarrett Fox made a textbook open field tackle at the one-yard line as the clock expired to preserve the victory.

“I thought we’d get the first down on fourth down there, but we didn’t and I was thinking ‘Why did I do that?’” said South coach Sam Haynie. “But when you have two teams like this, this is the kind of game you are going to get and ultimately a foot or a yard was the difference.”

Haynie said the ’Devils had been picking on Fox a little during the course of the game.

“We were in man coverage and we were bringing everybody,” added Haynie. “We told them they were going to have win their individual battle and Jarrett ended up making that tackle. He grew up some tonight.”

“When I saw him (Lane) with the ball, I’m thinking “I better stop him because we have to get this win.’” Fox said. “He wasn’t getting across the line, I was going to stop him.”

Fox also turned in the game-winning touchdown for the Rebels, hauling in a 55-yard pass from fellow wide-out Luke Pollack with 6:48 left in the game. Pollack took a handoff from quarterback Ethan Ward and found Fox all alone on the far sideline.

“We’ve been drawing that up all week in practice,” explained Fox. “I’d seen that corner on that side coming up on the run all night, so I knew when he flew up I would be wide open.”

As did Haynie who called for the extra point team when the play came down from upstairs.

“I walked down there and said to get the extra point team ready, we’re going to score on this one,” smiled Haynie. “But when you have 15-year-olds executing it you don’t know if it’s going to work or not, but it did.”

There was no hesitation from the sophomore Pollack who drilled the pass to Fox on the numbers.

“The coaches upstairs called it and it worked out great,” said Pollack. “It was wide open. I was like ‘Don’t throw this ball away’ and Jarrett did the rest.”

That touchdown was the final of eleven on the night produced by the two teams, eight of which, including the final four, produced a lead change.

“Our guys showed a lot of resiliency,” said South’s Ward. “There were a lot of waves in the game, but our guys stayed focused. It was good to get that first win in the column. Awesome job by our guys.”

Gate City was also looking to notch the win column for the first time this season. First-year coach Chris Akers hadn’t minced words about his team’s effort last week at Abingdon and didn’t either after a valiant effort against the Rebels.

“I thought last week we didn’t give the effort I wanted,” said Akers. "Tonight we played until the last horn. Obviously we would have liked to have that extra yard, but that’s life. Sometimes it goes your way, sometimes it doesn’t. But we are back to fighting and playing hard and that’s more like Gate City football.”

Leading the effort for the Blue Devils Collier. Still not completely healed from an ankle injury Collier was brilliant and courageous in defeat racking up 149 yards and two touchdowns on 28 attempts on the ground and completing 10-of-21 passes for 184 yards through the air.

Running back Tyler Hamilton ran 13 times for 120 yards for the Blue Devils and three touchdowns. His 65-yard scamper answered a South touchdown in the first quarter and runs of five and ten yards erased a 28-15 Rebel halftime advantage and gave Gate City a 29-28 advantage going to the fourth quarter.

South’s Ward, also put on show, running 27 times for 175 yards and three touchdowns of 19, 57 and 3 yards. Ward also completed 4-of-8 passes for 93 yards.

“Collier is a great player, a heckuva QB and he can shred a defense,” said Ward. “All props to him and Gate City. But that game there, that’s storybook. Two powerhouses, two rich traditions. Just a great thing to be a part of.”