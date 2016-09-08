Boone volleyball bedevils Gate City once again

Thursday’s match went the five-set limit with Boone winning a thriller 22-25, 25-18, 14-25, 25-12, 15-12 after winning in four sets on its home floor on August 31.

“It definitely was an exciting match,” said the fourth-year Lady ’Blazers head coach. “We came out ready to play. We knew they were ready to take revenge on us.”

Daniel Boone (13-2) jumped out front in the fifth and deciding set 6-0 and still led by six at 11-5 before the Lady Blue Devils forged a 7-1 run to tie the last frame at 12. But the veteran Lady ’Blazers got three straight kills from Kaitlyn Harville and Lindsey Laughren to close out the match.

Gate City (1-2) won the first set 25-22. That set was also tied late, 21-21, before the Lady Blue Devils won four of the last five points to take a one-set lead in the match. Sydney Fields drilled two kills and Erica Lane two aces in the spurt.

Daniel Boone bounced back to tie the match by winning the second set 25-18. With the score knotted at 11 apiece, the Lady Trailblazers went on an 11-2 run to take charge 22-13. Mackenzie Carrier led Boone in the set with six kills.

Gate City cruised to the third set win 25-14 to grab a one-set lead again. Cori Baker had seven kills in the frame and Abby Sallee three aces.

“In our first meeting with Boone, we didn’t have a lot of offense,” said Gate City coach Amy Reed. “We’ve worked hard and stepped up our game in practice. We’ve just got to get mentally tougher and learn to finish.

“Our whole team stepped up tonight. We can’t be happy where we are; we’ve just got to keep pushing. Cori Baker played really smart for us tonight.”

Daniel Boone won the fourth set easily 25-12 to tie the match at two sets each and then took the fifth to complete the comeback.

“Our whole team played great,” said Spivey. “That’s what it takes to win: a team effort.”

Senior Mackenzie Carrier led Daniel Boone with 22 kills and 14 digs.

Kaylee Rabun dished out 20 assists, made 15 digs and had six kills for Boone while Makayla Ledford notched a double-double and just missed a triple-double with 28 assists, 15 digs and nine kills. Libero Whitney Sams was sterling defensively for the Lady ’Blazers with 27 digs.

Baker finished with 23 kills and a dozen digs for Gate City.

Sallee had a whopping 55 assists for the Lady Devils. Libero Lexi Helms contributed 17 digs and Fields totaled 14 kills. Lane came up with 15 digs and three aces.