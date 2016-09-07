Guest leads D-B to 4-0 defeat of Sullivan South

And on Wednesday at Sullivan South, McKenzie Guest and her cohorts up front for the Lady Indians did just that.

Guest contributed half of the goal total as D-B posted a 4-0 victory over the Lady Rebels.

The Tribe (2-6) still are battling injuries to some of their key personnel, including two of the team’s three senior tri-captains, and they have been shut out in each of their six defeats so far this season. D-B was the better team on Wednesday, though.

Guest struck in the 11th minute on what proved to be the game winner. She also recorded the Lady Indians’ final goal, with all four tallies coming in the first half.

In between, Claire Chapman and Callie Stidham also found the back of the net. Stidham’s goal was the culmination of a nifty display of soccer by the Lady Indians, with Guest serving the ball to Kaitlyn Adams, who found Stidham in a fine piece of offense.

“That third goal was absolutely perfect,” Lady Indians coach Blake Rutherford said of Stidham’s tally. “There was no flaws in it. …. That was worked to perfection.”

He also praised the performance of Guest, who several times left Lady Rebels flat-footed with her ability to move with the ball.

“Best midfielder in the conference, in my opinion,” Rutherford said.

D-B had had the previous seven days off following a lopsided loss to Science Hill in Kingsport, and Rutherford thought the extra time, and extra practice time, paid dividends.

“People are out of their comfort level, out of their normal positions just because of necessity. We really try to adopt a next-man-up mentality,” he said. “I thought it was a really good team win. … The result’s good, but for me more importantly, the clean sheet is just as sweet as a win.”

Before all the scoring started, South (3-5) had a golden chance to draw first blood when Mattie Topping got the ball one on one in space. Her shot clanged off the right post, and D-B keeper Cydney Kincaid made a smart save on the rebound shot.

About three minutes later, D-B was on the board.

“That would have been huge to get that first goal,” South coach Keith Parker said.

“We had more chances in this game than we’ve had in the past few. We had about three goals we should have had, for sure, that we usually don’t miss.”

Parker’s side also is a bit banged up. Katerina Johnson was in goal in place of veteran Hope Hiester, currently sidelined with an injury. And two of South’s other key players, Taylor Lane and Annette Oudom, got banged up during this contest. Parker said he felt his team lost its composure for a while after those injuries, although both Lane and Oudom returned in the second half.

The Lady Indians tallied 20 shots, but were whistled for 17 fouls.