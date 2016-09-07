Charger tribute: Colonial Heights Middle honors Tunnell

Tunnell’s widow, Barbara, their three children, Michael, Brad and Kim, two grandchildren as well as other family members were on hand for the occasion prior to the Holston/Colonial Heights football game.

Also honored at halftime of the contest was longtime public address announcer Craig Haynie, Sullivan South football coach Sam Haynie’s father. The elder Haynie was recognized with the newly christened Craig Haynie Press Box.

In a Kingsport Times-News Sunday Stories feature a year ago, Tunnell’s widow said an elementary school teacher changed her husband’s life.

“He truly loved teaching school and education and I never heard him say, ‘I wish I didn’t have to go to work today,’ ” she said. “When he came out of college he had lots of business opportunities but his fourth-grade teacher’s attention changed his life.”

As Barbara Tunnell recalled, school officials suggested he repeat the fourth grade to catch up and without that motivation he may have become a high school dropout instead of an educator.

All three children had their dad as their principal and went on to South, but Michael was the only one who came close to their dad’s in-school punishment.

“I was the one that did not actually get a whipping from him but Robert St. Clair, the football coach, was my seventh-grade science teacher and I was talking in class,” Michael noted. “I was given the choice of writing a 5,000-word theme or get a whipping. I chose the whipping and they had to have another teacher as a witness and that was my dad.”

Daughter Kim Tunnell Suiter, who played volleyball for the Lady Rebels and earned Hall of Fame honors on a volleyball scholarship to Tennessee Tech, said Tuesday’s celebration was a great honor for her father.

“He loved Colonial Heights Middle School and with his red jacket and red pants he was a Charger through and through,” she said. “Of course he was also my principal and the only time I had to go to the office he was in a principals meeting, so I did not have to talk to him.

“He loved this whole community and the students and the kids that he taught. He also loved athletics and his sports teams and watching his kids’ progress. It is nice that the whole family is here taking part in this honor today.”

Son Brad, who played four years on the University of Tennessee baseball team, got a pleasant surprise from former Michigan football coach Lloyd Carr about 15 years ago.

“I was in a Nashville airport and looked over and there stood Lloyd Carr and I knew he was from Church Hill,” Brad recalled. “I went over and told him I was Brad Tunnell and my dad and mom were from Church Hill.

“Lloyd said when I was growing up the guy that I always looked up to was Norman Tunnell and he asked if I knew him. I said, ‘Yes, that was my dad,’ He was in Church Hill for a funeral a few weeks ago and my mother approached him at the funeral home and he remembered.”

Brad said being back on the middle school campus brought back a lot of memories, especially when walking down to the scoreboard where the sign was mounted announcing the name of Norman Tunnell Field.

“This is awesome,” he said. “My dad spent so much time on this field so it is only fitting that they are honoring him. He really cared for all the kids. He spent a lot of extra time here dealing with kids and their parents.”

Michael, who received an appointment to West Point, retired after 20 years of service that included deployments to Panama, Haiti, South Korea, Iraq and Afghanistan. He was elated his dad was being honored.

“I’m thrilled that this community 18 years later (after retirement) they are naming the field after him,” Michael said. “There’s so many teachers and students that he touched that are now teaching in the school system.

“The Sullivan County superintendent (Evelyn Rafalowski) taught for my dad and coached my sister Kim in volleyball. I’m thrilled coming here and I had a lot of feedback from classmates after posting it on Facebook.”