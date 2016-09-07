Blue Devils, Rebels hungry for first win

The Blue Devils are 0-2 with losses to Richlands (48-7) and Abingdon (56-14).

South comes into the contest 0-3 with losses to Daniel Boone (26-6), Tennessee High (45-21) and Seymour (34-28).

The game was moved up from Friday because of the festivities at Bristol Motor Speedway surrounding the Battle at Bristol.

“It’s not an easy situation,” said Gate City coach Chris Akers. “It throws you off your routine, but we’re making the best of it.”

Rebels coach Sam Haynie agreed.

“We just had to back everything up a day,” said Haynie. “We let them off Saturday but started our preparation on Sunday, so we treated Wednesday like it was our normal Thursday.”

All that aside, there’s a lot at stake tonight when these two rivals get together on the gridiron.

“Obviously, both teams are going to be eager to get a victory,” said Akers. “We’re going to have to play a whole lot better if we expect to win.”

The Blue Devils will have senior quarterback Hunter Collier available, but he continues to recover from a high ankle sprain and is not yet back to 100 percent.

“The injury bug hit us early,” added Akers. “But we have to get past that. Right now our inexperience has shown in both losses.

“What this team needs to learn is to have some fight. After battling Richlands, we had no energy against Abingdon. I’m looking for players who are willing to play and fight hard.”

South is not only young but is starting several inexperienced players.

“Well, we’re playing our fourth game of the season, so we can’t use the inexperienced excuse for much longer,” said Haynie. “There has been a ton of improvement, but we still have to catch up to the speed of the game. We need to tackle better and cut down on our mistakes.”

Haynie sees Thursday night’s game coming down to simple things.

“You have two teams that will get after each other and are searching for a win,” said Haynie. “I think the team that makes the least mistakes will come away with a win.”

In another battle between two teams seeking their first wins, Johnson County (0-2) travels to Blountville to take on Sullivan Central (0-3). The Cougars have not won since the 2014 season.

Also on tap Thursday night is the 100th V-T game in Bristol. Tennessee High (1-2) will host Virginia High (2-0) in the Stone Castle in the annual clash of cross-town rivals.