Battle at Bristol nearly two decades in the making

Shortly after Tennessee defeated Virginia Tech 45-23 in the 1994 Gator Bowl, fans from both schools began clamoring for more frequent meetings between the two geographically-natural non-conference rivals.

In 2005, Chairman and CEO of Speedway Motorsports Bruton Smith extended a public offer of $20 million to both schools to stage a game on the infield of Bristol Motor Speedway.

While that initial offer was met with much skepticism, those who know Smith know the vision was in place and also know those Smith visions routinely became missions for one of NASCAR’s true pioneers.

Virginia Tech expressed immediate interest in Smith’s vision, but the University of Tennessee was cold to the idea for years.

The proposal heated up once again after the 2009 Chick-Fil-A Bowl, won by the Hokies, 37-14.

Finally on October 14, 2013, fans from both schools got their long-anticipated wish when plans for the first regular season meeting between the Vols and Hokies since 1937 were announced amidst much-fanfare on the infield at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“It’s just a great idea,” said Marcus Smith, President and COO of Speedway Motorsports. “So many fans over the years have said, ‘We’d love to see a football game at Bristol. Can you do that?’ And we finally have been able to pull it all together. All the people that needed to be on board, got on board. And really the stars aligned to be able to get the game on the schedule and make it a reality.”

Unveiled as the Battle at Bristol, College Football’s Biggest Ever, the game will be finally be played this Saturday night.

“There has always been a desire by fans to see a football game at our historic Speedway,” said CEO Smith. “We couldn’t be more excited to turn this long-time rumor into a reality and to provide sports fans with an unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be a part of the biggest college football game ever.”

While talks with various school administrators over the years stalled the game’s progress, officials at Bristol Motor Speedway did consider other match-ups.

“We did talk to other schools, but certainly the matchup is with the Hokies and Volunteers,” added Marcus Smith. “That was kind of our dream scenario.”

Pilot Flying J, the largest operator of travel centers in North America was announced as the games’ title sponsor on November 24 of last year. Pilot Flying J is headed by Jim Haslam II, a member of Tennessee’s 1951 national championship team, and opened its first filling station just 30 miles from Bristol Motor Speedway in Gate City, Virginia.

The Pilot Flying J Battle at Bristol is expected to draw over 150,000 fans which would easily surpass the current NCAA record of 115,109 at the Michigan – Notre Dame game at Michigan Stadium on September 7, 2013. An unofficial crowd of up to 123,000 attended the 1927 Notre Dame – USC game at Soldier Field in Chicago.

“We are looking forward to this opportunity to be a part of college football history,” said University of Tennessee head football coach Butch Jones. “The chance to play in a great venue as Bristol Motor Speedway against a program the caliber of Virginia Tech is another illustration of how we are continuing to build upon our great and unique tradition here at Tennessee. Our players and everyone associated with our football program will have wonderful memories of being a part of such a historical event.”

The Battle at Bristol comes just three weeks after the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race and tasked track workers with a colossal effort to plan and transform the facility from a racetrack into a football stadium.

“It was quite the choreographed event,” said Bristol Motor Speedway General Manager Jerry Caldwell, who initially said the track would have just two weeks between the events before the official rate date was released by NASCAR. “We had 2.5 years to plan it, so there was a lot going on concurrently.”

Caldwell said the work began as soon as the checkered flag flies at the conclusion of the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.

Approximately 400 workers immediately began bulk cleaning and detailing the speedway and an estimated 10-12 crews pressure washed the entire facility with separate crews cleaning all suites in a process that usually takes 4-6 weeks in just seven days.

The installation of the actual turf playing surface was completed in less than the planned eight days. The base of the field comprises of 8500 tons of rock hauled into the speedway in 400 truckloads over the course of three, 12-hour days, work that started a day late after the Bass Pro Shops/NRA Night Race was delayed a day by rain.”

“The work began immediately,” added Caldwell. “While the winner of the night race was celebrating in Victory Lane, we were already transforming the track to get ready for the football game.”

Bristol Motor Speedway opened as Bristol International Speedway in 1961 by track builders Carl Moore, Larry Carrier and R.G. Pope. Carrier and Moore hatched the idea after attending a race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 1960.

The group, however, opted for a scaled-down, exact half-mile model on land formerly part of Gray’s Dairy, once one of the largest dairies in the eastern United States.

Construction took one year at a total price of $600,000 and the track opened on July 30, 1961 with a capacity of 18,000.

Reshaping of the speedway was completed in 1969 with turns banked at 36 degrees and elongating the track to its current 0.533-mile oval.

Lanny Hester and Gary Baker purchased the track in 1976 and changed the name to Bristol International Raceway. The speedway then changed hands several times over the next decade before Carrier took control once again in early 1985.

Carrier changed the racing surface to concrete from asphalt in 1992 and then sold the track on January 22, 1996 for $26 million to Smith’s Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (SMI). Smith changed the track name to Bristol Motor Speedway and by August had increased seating capacity by 15,000 to 86,000.

By April 1997, BMS had surpassed Neyland Stadium as the largest sports venue in Tennessee and one of the largest in the United States with a seating capacity of 118,000. More new seats and 100 skyboxes were added in 1998 pushing capacity past 130,000. Over 147,000 attended the 2000 Food City 500.

In 2002, the entire backstretch and last remaining concrete seats were demolished in favor of a new three-level backstretch of seating topped with 52 luxury suites that boosted capacity to its current 160,000 and facilitating a pair of Guinness World Records in August 2008 for largest crowd-wave and August 2009 for largest karaoke.

At its current capacity, Bristol Motor Speedway is the fourth-largest sporting venue in the United States and eighth-largest in the world.

More history was made in 2010 when Kyle Busch became the first driver to sweep NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Xfiniti Series and Sprint Cup Series races on the same weekend at BMS.

Additionally, Bristol Dragway sits just adjacent to the speedway. The 0.25 mile dragstrip, aptly named Thunder Valley due to its scenery and location, hosts the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals each June as well as all three nationally-touring NHRA Series, the NRHA Summit Racing Equipment Racing Series, the NHRA Junior Drag Racing League, the ADRA and the Super Chevy Show each year.

Under Smith’s ownership, improvements to Bristol Motor Speedway have been in excess of $50 million, including Colossus, the world’s largest outdoor, permanent, center-hung video display that debuted during the Food City 500 weekend this past April.

“As Bruton and Marcus Smith have always done, they’ve set another bar for screens at race tracks in the future,” said Steve Swift, Vice President of Operations and Development for Speedway Motorsports, Inc. “We are doing something that’s never been done before. We are definitely the pioneers.”

The engineering marvel resembles a three-story building, weighs roughly 700,000 pounds and is free hanging courtesy of a series of support cables weighing over 63 pounds per foot. The suspension cables are 30% larger than the vertical cables supporting the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

“We have two different size cables that go from four support towers built outside the track to the structure and from the support towers via a system tied back into rocks in the earth,” added Swift. “Some of the cables are rated at three million pounds and the others are at six million pounds so we have plenty of support to hold this massive structure that’s dangling above Bristol Motor Speedway.”

BMS General Manager Jerry Caldwell has watched the progression of the project since ground was broken last October.

“Every time I come in here, I’m still blown away,” said Caldwell. “I’ve seen this project from the get-go when it came out of Bruton’s head. You can’t get a feel for it until you walk in here and see there is truly a three-story building basically suspended over the top of the race track.”

Each of the four custom built-screens for Colossus are 30 feet tall and 63 feet wide, wider than three goalposts standing side-by-side and big enough to house 18 stock cars.

The screens host nearly 54 million LED’s and 18 million pixels. With a 6mm pitch, the pixels are grouped more tightly than the large-scale outdoor displays in Times-Square. The result is a glimmering visual experience of 281 trillion different color combinations and a display 23 times brighter and 25 percent sharper than a typical home high-definition television.

Colossus also features a state-of-the art 540,000 watt audio system powering 380 three-way loudspeakers and 48 stadium subwoofers, dwarfing the former 2400 watt system of ten two-way speakers and eight subwoofers. Over 40 miles of cabling and fiber optics support the system.

“Colossus is truly an engineering marvel and I know football fans are going to be blown away like our race fans were,” continued Caldwell.

Race fans and football fans were reassured before the project broke ground that sightlines would not be impacted by Colossus. Now that the structure is in place, there is even further confirmation according to Caldwell.

“We have reassured the fans from the beginning, but now that Colossus is up we can reassure them more,” said Caldwell. “We’ve gone to the highest point in the stands and looked across and fans can still see the football field and the other side of the track. This does not block sightlines.”

Colossus also won’t block punts either

“The bottom of the gondola will be 110 feet from the playing surface,” noted Swift. “The top of the structure is 150 feet tall. For comparison’s sake the letter ‘B’ in Bristol Motor Speedway at the top of Colossus is 5.5 feet tall.”

A punt did reach the video screen at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

“We are higher than the NFL standards,” added Swift, “twelve feet higher than Jerry’s place.”

Additionally, the screens themselves are transferable meaning they could be used a different Speedway Motor Sports facilities, or during events like the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway and during Bristol Motor Speedway’s annual holiday celebration, Speedway in Lights.

The video display also makes the venue an attractive one for music festivals or even Wrestlemainia.

“Colossus will transform the way we see, hear and experience events at Bristol and provide additional opportunities for other events here,” said Caldwell. “We are fortunate to have entrepreneurs and owners like Bruton and Marcus Smith who care about providing fans with the best entertainment experience possible and for folks like Steve Swift to manage the construction and implementation of those ideas.”

“We’ve always done unique projects like this with Speedway Motorsports and it’s always been a joy,” said Swift. “There aren’t many places that make visions like this a reality.”

The vision for a football game at the speedway, however, wasn’t a new one. The Pilot Flying J Battle at Bristol won’t be the first football game played at Bristol, nor will it be the last.

The track hosted a National Football League preseason game between the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles in 1961. A week after Tennessee and Virginia Tech square off, East Tennessee State and Western Carolina will play in a game marking the Bucs’ return to the Southern Conference after dropping football following the 2003 season. ETSU revived its program in 2015 playing a FCS Independent schedule.

Ticket distribution for the Pilot Flying J Battle at Bristol was also a well-choreographed process with BMS season ticket purchasers holding given first rights based on an elaborate Priority Points Program built around previous seats purchased, consecutive years of purchase and total spend. Each school was also provided an allotment of 40,000 tickets.

The UT Athletic Department announced on January 28, 2014, deposits had already been taken on 35,000 of its tickets and that the remaining 5000 would be held for allocation to UT students in the weeks leading up to the game.

A public first-come, first-served public sale was held on October 2, 2015. The limited number of tickets created long overnight lines and despite a pouring rain, the supply was gone in a couple of hours.

An on-line lottery system helped distribute the remaining tickets last fall. Those are now gone, too, according to Caldwell, who added just a few premium seats around the field remain.

“We have exhausted our ticket supply,” said Caldwell earlier this spring. “We’ve got some premium areas we are now selling, but for general tickets, we are putting those requests on a list.”

Caldwell expects a complete sell-out to the game although some slippage may occur since some of the tickets have been reserved for quite some time.

“People move or something like that so we’ll have some slippage,” added Caldwell. “So people can get their name on the list for that. I think it will be sold out for the game.”

The game is also expected to draw a broad number of celebrities, entertainers and other sports figures. One, former Tennessee quarterback and now retired two-time Super Bowl Champion Peyton Manning, attending the April Food City 500 and announced his plans to return for the Pilot Flying J Battle at Bristol.

“This has been great, I’ve really enjoyed it,” added Manning of his first visit to BMS. “It’s a pretty big year for Bristol. I’m coming back for a pretty big football game this fall. I think it’s going to be awesome. This looks like a football stadium. It’s different than other racing venues like the Brickyard. And it’s a natural fit for Tennessee and Virginia Tech. I look forward to being here.”

Last November, track officials announced the game would be aired by ESPN, either on an ESPN network or ABC. ABC ultimately decided to carry the contest with an official 8:22 p.m. kick-off Saturday night. Just last week ESPN’s College GameDay announced they would broadcast their three-hour weekly show from Bristol Motor Speedway beginning at 9:00 a.m.

ESPN’s Dr. Jerry Punch was on hand for the Vols’ spring-game television broadcast and was the master of ceremonies when the game was officially announced 2.5 years ago at BMS.

“I’ve done national championship games, the Sugar Bowl and the Orange Bowl,” said Punch. “To me, this is going to have a national championship game atmosphere, only bigger.”