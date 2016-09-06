Lady Vikings, Hilltoppers claim Big 7 golf titles

The Lady Indians had won back-to-back titles before the Lady Vikings’ Addie Baggarly and Ivy Foran wrestled it away Tuesday at Buffalo Valley Golf Course.

On the boys’ side, host Science Hill — buoyed by the 1-2-3 finish of Jack Rhea, Jackson Skeen and Garrett Whitfield — cruised to an easy win over runner-up David Crockett.

After rallying from three shots down with three holes to play to force the playoff, Elizabeth Schnede’s birdie on the par-3 second hole gave the Lady Indians a one-shot edge after the first group. But Foran stuck a drive to within 6 feet and Baggarly found the backside of the green, and the Tribe’s Jordan Guest and Katerina Scott were both short leaving the pair with tough up-and-downs neither could convert.

Foran drained her birdie putt to give the Lady Vikings a one-shot lead.

“I didn’t think it would be that close. I thought it was a little right,” she said. “When I stood behind the ball, I was nervous, but I knew what it could mean if I made it.”

Baggarly, meanwhile, had a long and tricky downhill putt to the hole to set up her par.

“Ivy hit in there close and she put a great putt on it,” Baggarly said. “I hit mine a little too hard. I just wanted to lag it down there and get it close. The second putt I had in regulation today so I knew exactly which way it broke.”

Baggarly’s par was icing on the cake for the Lady Vikings and for Baggarly, who also nabbed individual championship honors with even-par 72 after finishing as runner-up in 2013 and 2014 when she was at Science Hill.

“This golf course isn’t long, but it’s tight and guarded well. You definitely have to place your ball,” Baggarly said.

“Target golf,” Foran added.

A late birdie sealed Baggarly’s even-par effort and a six-shot victory over Science Hill’s Jenny Simonsen, who was runner-up for a second straight year.

“The number was disappointing today because I was four under through six,” added Baggarly. “Seven through eleven were not my strong suites. I made a birdie later in the round which kind of brought it full circle, so I finished strong and I’m happy with that.”

Lady Indians’ coach Bill Darnell said the tussle between his Lady Indians and Tennessee High who both carded team totals of 160, and third-place Science Hill, just four shots off the pace at 164, are merely a preview of things to come when district and regional play commences later this month.

“We’ll be ready,” said Darnell. “These girls are tough and they showed it today. We were down three with three to play, but Jordan (Guest) parred the last four holes and Katerina (Scott) held her own and that put us in the tie. We had our chance in the playoff, it just didn’t happen.”

The Science Hill boys made it-back-to-back championships thanks to the play of Rhea, the 2016 East Tennessee Amateur champion and a 2016 U.S. Junior Amateur qualifier. The East Tennessee State commit played a bogey-free round for a four-under-par 68.

Rhea and some of his teammates returned home after a tournament in Hendersonville last week under the weather and Rhea wasn’t even sure he could play.

“I’d been really sick so I didn’t really have any expectations,” said Rhea. “I just tried to hit it in the fairway and knock it on the green.”

Rhea’s win gives Science Hill four straight individual titles beginning with Peter Chang in 2013. Rhea won as a sophomore in 2014 and was runner-up to Garrett Whitfield last year.

Whitfield followed Rhea in third place with a 73 while ‘Topper freshman and 2016 Tri-Cities Amateur champion Jackson Skeen was runner-up with a 71. Combined with a 77 from Gavin Nickels, Science Hill shot a one-over par 289, some 25 shots clear of David Crockett’s 314.

“Good round for Jackson,” added Rhea. “We need that from him. If he can be around par, we’ll be very competitive. If we play like we did today, I think we can win the state.”