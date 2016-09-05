College football notes: LSU suspends Boutte for late hit

According to a release from the school, Boutte called Wisconsin defensive back D’Cota Dixon on Monday to apologize for the hit, which came after Dixon had sealed a Wisconsin victory with an interception. Boutte was ejected after hitting Dixon while he was celebrating the interception.

Boutte will sit out No. 5 LSU’s home opener against Jacksonville State on Saturday.

Coach Les Miles also apologized on behalf of the school for what he said was a mistake by Boutte.

The Southeastern Conference issued a statement from Commissioner Greg Sankey saying the league has accepted the one-game suspension imposed by LSU and that it not impose any additional penalties.

SoCon honors Bucs kicker

East Tennessee State sophomore kicker JJ Jerman was named the Southern Conference special teams player of the week on Monday.

Jerman — who was 2-for-2 in field goal and extra-point attempts on Saturday at Kennesaw State — kicked the game-winning field goal in double overtime to lift ETSU past Kennesaw State 20-17 in the season opener.

Jerman is a Fred Mitchell Award Watch list selection from Seymour, Tenn.

The win at Kennesaw State was the first Football Championship Subdivision victory for the Bucs since a 16-13 win over The Citadel in the 2003 season finale. ETSU returned to the gridiron as a FCS Independent in 2015 and are a member of the SoCon this season.

MEC selects UVa.-Wise linebacker defensive POW

The Mountain East Conference named Virginia-Wise senior linebacker Zachary Blair its defensive player of the week for his performance in the Cavaliers' 13-10, double-overtime victory at Tusculum.

Blair tied the MEC single-game record for tackles for loss with five and the total gave the Front Royal, Va., native 64 TFLs in his career, a new UVa-Wise record.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker also picked off a pass, added a sack and finished with nine total tackles against the Pioneers.

Saban hires Sarkisian as analyst

Former Southern California coach Steve Sarkisian is joining No. 1 Alabama’s staff as an analyst.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban confirmed the hiring on Monday of yet another fired USC coach, joining offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin.

Sarkisian arrived in Tuscaloosa after Alabama’s season-opening, 52-6 win over the 20th-ranked Trojans.

USC fired Sarkisian last October after athletic director Pat Haden said he showed up in school in no condition to lead practice following an embarrassing public display earlier at a pep rally where he appeared to be intoxicated while giving a speech. He later sought treatment for alcoholism and has sued USC alleging the school breached his contract and discriminated against him on the basis of a disability.