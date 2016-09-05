Hale earns 9th win, claims back-to-back LPR season titles

Hale led every lap of the opening 35-lap feature race and finished runner-up to Kres VanDyke in the night’s second event.

“To win the championship for back-to-back years is really special,” said Hale, who didn’t finish outside the top three this season. “Just can’t thank everyone enough. Thank the track for putting on a good year for us.”

LONESOME PINE RACEWAY

Pepsi of Norton Championship Night

Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016

Late Model Stock Car Race No. 1 (35 laps)

1. #19 Wayne Hale; 2. #15 Kres VanDyke; 3. #22 Keith Stiltner; 4. #97 Lance Gatlin; 5. #94 Jeff Woodward; 6. #26 Joey Trent; 7. #17 Greg Bohannon Jr.; 8. #55 Mardy Roberts; 9. #28 Derek Lane; 10. #14 Steve Deskins; 11. #76 Jamie Harrison; 12. #29 Mark Meade; 13. #41 Danny Casteel; 14. #77 Donnie Davis.

Late Model Stock Car Race No. 2 (35 laps)

1. #15 Kres VanDyke; 2. #19 Wayne Hale; 3. #97 Lance Gatlin; 4. #22 Keith Stiltner; 5. #26 Joey Trent; 6. #94 Jeff Woodward; 7. #28 Derek Lane; 8. #55 Mardy Roberts; 9. #76 Jamie Harrison; 10. #14 Steve Deskins; 11. #29 Mark Meade; 12. #17 Greg Bohannon Jr.; 13. #41 Danny Casteel; 14. #77 Donnie Davis.

Modified Street (30 laps)

1. #11 Sam Hurd; 2. #7 Elby Harrison; 3. #25 Rob Austin; 4. #70 Marion Thomas; 5. #5 Joe Evans; 6. #63 Nick Cole; 7. #24 Dennis Deese; 8. #6 Chris Tunnell; 9. #22 Emma Stiltner; 10. #52 Brad Ball.

Pure 4 (25 laps)

1. #17 Jackie Jackson; 2. #27 John Ketron; 3. #33 Bruce Crumbley; 4. #28 Jason Ketron; 5. #47 William Hale; 6. #37 TJ O’Quinn; 7. #00 Craig Phelps; 8.#4 Kevin Darnell; 9. #16 Jackie Jackson; 10. #34 Garrett Sinners; 11. #15 Larry Stapleton.

DNS: #88 Robert Darnell.

Mod 4 (25 laps)

1. #88 Joshua Gobble; 2. #1 Billy Duty; 3. #2 Kevin Canter; 4. #17 Chris Amburgey; 5. #03 Teddy Glover; 6. #3 Rocky Yates; 7. #20 Chris Coleman.

Pure Street (20 laps)

1. #11 Jamie Meadows; 2. #18 Doug Austin; 3. #52 Michael Deskins; 4. #99 Marty Tunnell; 5. #5 Joe Evans; 6. #0 Travis Stoots.

Bandeleros (15 laps)

1. #7 Blaine Harrison; 2. #88 Joshua Harrison; 3. #24 Herb Campbell; 4. #77 Eli Harrison; 5. #14 Ty Campbell; DQ. #17 Shelby Bohannon.

Legend Cars (10 laps)

1. #9 Ashton Higgins; 2. #5 Joshua Gobble; 3. #5 Dillon Hodge; 4. #57 Carter Davidson.