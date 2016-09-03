Warriors rally late, hand Raiders first loss

The Warriors erupted for 27 fourth-quarter points, rallying past Sullivan North 41-24 in the Region 1-2A opener for both teams.

Happy Valley (2-0, 1-0) trailed 18-14 at the half and fell into a 24-14 hole after the Golden Raiders marched down the field for a touchdown on the opening possession of the third quarter. None of that mattered late, especially to Warriors quarterback Sage Haun. He completed six of his final nine passes, two of them for touchdowns, in the fourth quarter as part of a 215-yard, four-TD performance.

View the photo gallery from the game

“Our backs were against the wall at halftime, down four, but we overcome the adversity,” Happy Valley coach Jason Jarrett said. “Hats off to these seniors and these assistant coaches. This is an absolutely awesome night and these coaches and these players deserve it.”

“Awesome” was one way to describe a Happy Valley offense that put up 27 points in a span of 8:42 in the fourth.

The Warriors started their comeback on a short TD run by Dustun Sams with 11:15 showing, capping a drive that bridged the quarter break. Happy Valley forced a three-and-out, then took the lead on an impressive 11-play, 92-yard journey capped by Haun finding Hicks for a 9-yard touchdown. North’s next drive ended quickly on a lost fumble and, just as quickly, Haun connected with Skylar Hyatt for a 24-yard TD. The Warriors recovered the ensuing kickoff, a squibber that went untouched by the Raiders, and veteran Austin Hicks dashed for a 31-yard touchdown run to clinch a victory.

Jarrett said he was especially happy for the senior class, which had never kicked off a season with a 2-0 start.

“This team is special. It’s special to Happy Valley, it’s special to me, it’s special to these coaches. These guys deserve good things like this to happen,” Jarrett said.

North (2-1, 0-1) experienced its fair share of firsts as well: the first deficit — which happened when Happy Valley struck for a touchdown on the opening drive, courtesy of Haun’s 16-yard scoring strike to Hyatt; the first tough game — coming after the Raiders opened the season by blasting Sullivan Central and Volunteer by a combined 88-13.

And, now, the first loss of the season.

“I thought our kids played really hard,” coach Robbie Norris said. “I was disappointed we lost our composure at the end, and that’s on me. Most of the times, coaches lose games, so I’ll take responsibility on this.”

After a back-and-forth first quarter that saw every possession end with a touchdown, North blanked Happy Valley in the second period and scored the go-ahead TD on a scintillating 80-yard pass play from Peyton Robinson to Christian Arnold ... although, to be precise, it was more like a 5-yard pass for Robinson and a 75-yard gallop by Arnold. Even though the conversion play failed, North still led 18-14 with 4:42 to go before the half.

That lead swelled to 10 points after an eight-play, 60-yard drive to open the second half that was capped by an 8-yard touchdown run from Arnold. The 10-point advantage would not hold, however.

Hyatt had six grabs for 78 yards with the pair of touchdowns. Dylan Street was a flash in the backfield for the Warriors, amassing 102 rushing yards on 12 carries.

Arnold led North with 82 rushing yards in addition to the 80 yards receiving. Robinson completed four passes for 129 yards and ran for 34 yards and a TD on a QB sneak.

The teams combined for a whopping 765 yards of offense — North had 334 and Happy Valley had 431.