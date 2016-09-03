Prep Roundup: Richlands thwarts Union in OT

Another Richlands-Union gridiron classic.

The Blue Tornado stopped a fake PAT kick attempt to preserve a 28-27 overtime win over the Bears on Friday.

The victory ended a three-game skid in the series for Richlands (2-0) — though over the six years of this rivalry, each team has won three times and the combined scoring difference has been only 13 points.

The Blue Tornado trailed 21-7 with 6:16 remaining in the game, but John-Luke Asbury led them back with a hurry-up, no-huddle offense. He completed 5 of 9 passes for 55 yards and hit Scottie Ball for a 20-yard touchdown pass with 4:30 to go.

After the Tornado defense held the Bears (1-1), Asbury took over at the 43-yard line and directed a drive that ended with a 7-yard TD pass with five seconds left in the game, forcing overtime.

Asbury’s 8-yard TD pass to Ball put Richlands on top 28-21 in OT, but Union answered with an 8-yard scoring pass from Bailey Turner to Braxton Collins that brought the Bears within 28-27. Union went for two and the win, but the Tornado was ready and made the game-saving stop.

Abingdon 56, Gate City 14

ABINGDON — The Falcons (2-0) scored 28 points in the first quarter and led 49-8 at the half on their way to crushing the Blue Devils.

Abingdon star Jake Sturgill threw for 161 yards and three touchdowns in less than a half of action. Sturgill also added a 14-yard TD run to his highlights.

Matthew Fulton rushed for three TDs and 88 yards to help pace the Falcons’ ground attack.

Senior Hunter Collier led Gate City (0-2) by completing 11 of 16 passes for 115 yards and a TD. Cade Lane and Jon Munsey each caught four passes for the Blue Devils.

Patrick Henry 49, Rye Cove 6

CLINCHPORT — Dakota Humphrey scored three touchdowns, Zach Brown added two more and the Rebels upended the War Eagles in non-district action.

Humphrey scored on runs of 42, 22 and 13 yards. Brown had 129 yards on just four carries, scoring on runs of 45 and 73 yards.

Rye Cove (0-2) scored on a 20-yard pass from Chase Love to Jacob Dishner. Colton Eads rushed for 96 yards on 22 carries for the War Eagles.

Twin Springs 28, Holston 7

DAMASCUS — The Titans went on the road and earned their second victory in two games this season, posting a non-district win over the Cavaliers (0-2).

Justin Grizzle finished 7-of-13 passing for 128 yards. Grizzle threw for two touchdowns and rushed for a third for Twin Springs (2-0).

Leo Ezzell accounted for Holston’s only touchdown.

Hurley 36, Eastside 18

COEBURN — Brady Justice piled up 294 yards of total offense and four touchdowns in the Rebels’ non-district victory over the host Spartans.

Justice carried the ball 22 times for 232 yards and hauled in three receptions for 62 yards. Devin Tester rushed for 150 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries for Hurley (2-0).

Tyler Elam led Eastside (0-2) with 204 yards rushing and three TDs on 20 carries.

Elijah Vaughn and Garrett Lawson spearheaded the Spartans’ defense by making 18 and 13 tackles, respectively.

Chilhowie 33, J.I. Burton 32

CHILHOWIE — Alex Delp went 11-of-17 through the air for 279 yards and four touchdown passes to power the host Warriors in their non-conference victory over the Raiders.

Delp connected with Will Clark for touchdowns of 34 and 59 yards. Clark finished with three receptions for 107 yards.

Cameron Kestner and Wayne Turley caught Delp’s other two TD passes for Chilhowie (1-1).

Tyree Bolling rushed for 130 yards and three scores on 15 carries for the Raiders. Houston Thacker finished 11-of-23 passing for 103 yards and one touchdown for J.I. Burton 0-2).

Virginia High 40, John Battle 15

BRISTOL, Va. — The game was tight at halftime, but the Bearcats broke loose in a big way after the break, scoring 20 points in the third quarter to put away the Trojans and claim the victory in a battle of Bristol rivals.

Michael Bradley threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another to lead Virginia High (2-0). Jordan Dixon hauled down two TD passes, and Tanner Poore and Bobby Medley caught one apiece for the Bearcats.

Matthew Tipton hit Lane Scarborough for a 45-yard TD pass and Paul Musick converted two field goals to highlight the offense for John Battle (0-2).

Morristown East 24, Tennessee High 7

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Dylan Noe threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns on 20-of-25 passing in the Hurricanes’ Mountain East Conference win over the Vikings.

Noe connected with Tanner Coley on a 26-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter and followed that up with an 11-yard toss to Jacob Ward a few minutes later to give Morristown East (2-1) a 14-0 lead going into halftime.

Jordan Barr got Tennessee High (1-2) on the board to start the second half with a 2-yard TD run, but that was all the Vikings could muster.

Noe added a 7-yard TD on the ground later in the quarter, and a Jon Koogler field goal in the fourth staked East (2-1) to an insurmountable lead.

Trinity Academy 53, Hancock County 12

GRAY — Grayson Vaughn had six carries for 77 yards and a touchdown in the Knights’ win over the Indians.

David Arthur and Peyton Kegley scored two TDs apiece for Trinity Academy (2-1).

Nico Cobick had a pair of interceptions to lead the Knights’ defense.

Trevor Parks had a 3-yard rushing touchdown for Hancock County (0-3).