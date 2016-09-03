Govs dominate second half, top Tribe 37-28

It was the first win for the Governors in Region 1-6A of the Super 32 after going winless in seven contests last season. For D-B, it was the sixth consecutive conference setback.

“We’ve got to do a better job as a staff getting our kids prepared and motivated,” said Tribe coach Graham Clark. “I’m not going to quit on these kids, they are great kids. We just have to do a better job preparing them. It’s me. I haven’t found the button yet.”

The Indians scored three first-quarter touchdowns and led 21-7 at the first break but found themselves trailing 30-21 before scoring again midway through the fourth quarter. In the first 13:15 of the second half, William Blount ran 21 plays and scored two touchdowns; the Indians had the ball for just two minutes and ran but four plays.

Things started well enough for D-B. Bryce Barrett returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown — his second kickoff return for a TD in as many years against the Governors.

Blount garnered the equalizer when quarterback Austin Myrick found Isaiah Hannah for a 62-yard catch and run on third-and-16. The Indians then fashioned scoring drives of 68 and 83 yards to take the two-touchdown lead at the first break. Ian Hicks skipped in from 3 yards out and Cole Maupin blasted in his way from 10 yards out for the 21-7 cushion.

Maupin, however, may have suffered a shoulder injury on the play when he blew up a would-be tackler at the 7. He played one more series — and recovered a bad snap for a 16-yard loss — before leaving and not returning.

“We had a lot of adversity this week and then you lose Cole,” Clark noted. “He tried to play through it and couldn’t and he is probably out for a while.”

The Governors halved the gap when Myrick lofted his second touchdown pass to Hannah from 15 yards out with 7:54 to go in the first half.

“Hannah made a lot of plays. He is a good receiver,” Clark said. “We had talked all week how good he was. We didn’t do a good job getting pressure on the quarterback and lost contain a time or two.”

The second half was simply governed by William Blount.

Myrick capped an 11-play, 80-yard drive that included a 26-yard Myrick toss to Nick Yoakum with a 1-yard quarterback sneak. Then after four quick D-B plays and a punt, Myrick directed a 10-play, 75-yard march capped by a 6-yard Myrick scamper to give Blount its first lead, 27-21.

“We’re kind of in control of the game and we lost Cole and they got a score,” Clark said. “We had to find our rhythm again and just could not seem to get them off the field.”

On their ensuing possession, the Indians again ran only four plays, turning over the ball on downs after a failed fourth-and-2 at their own 34. Blount settled for a 38-yard Ryan Ballard field goal to extend its advantage to 30-21 with 7:38 remaining.

With Maupin sidelined, sophomore Lendon Redwine took the controls and he got the Tribe back within two with a perfect 30-yard strike to a wide-open Barrett.

“We started off tough and finally got it rolling towards the end. It just wasn’t enough,” Redwine said. “Whenever my number is called I’m ready. They just kept making play after play. They had extra men in the box and were bringing them.”

Blount salted away the game by converting two critical third downs on its way to another 75-yard drive, this time finished with a flashy 18-yard run by T.J. King.

Myrick was 18-of-27 passing for 267 yards for two touchdowns and had 51 yards on the ground on 13 carries for another two TDs. Hannah hauled in eight passes for 165 yards and two scores, and King ran 21 times for 93 yards and a touchdown.

Redwine finished 13-of-21 for 215 yards, a touchdown and in interception in just over two quarters of action. Jacob Patton led the Tribe with nine catches for 146 yards, giving him 26 receptions for more than 400 yards on the season.

Hicks ran 18 times for 119 yards and a touchdown. Maupin completed 5 of 7 passes for 49 yards before leaving with the injury.